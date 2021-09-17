Khloe Kardashian Shows Just How Tall True, 3, Has Gotten In Sweet New Pic — Photo

See Pic

Khloe Kardashian Shows Just How Tall True, 3, Has Gotten In Sweet New Pic

True Thompson is growing up so quickly! Her proud mom Khloe shared a sweet snap of her rocking a purple tank top and tulle ballerina skirt.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s adorable daughter True Thompson, 3, is getting so tall! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on September 17 to share a pic of the toddler posing in a lavender crop top tank and tulle ballerina skirt. Khlo’s mini-me paired the ‘fit with sparkly purple sandals, silver stud earrings, and a shiny bracelet as she pulled her hair back into a half up/half down style.

The photo came just a few weeks after another recent post, in which Khloe reflected on how quickly True was maturing. “I almost cry every time I call you ‘Baby True’ and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice ‘I’m not a baby! I’m a big girl!'” she wrote. “I’m not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True.”

The Good American co-founder added, “Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors. Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It’s something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I’ve ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel.”

A source recently told HollywoodLife that Khloe and True’s dad Tristan are “in a really good place right now.” They added, “They’re totally friendly, and they talk, text, etc., all the time. It took some time to patch things up between them, but in all honesty, Khloe has a heart of gold and doesn’t have the time or energy to put into holding onto grudges.”

The insider revealed Khloe’s main motivation to move past her heartbreak was for the sake of their daughter True. Khloe “knows that it’s in True’s best interest to have an amicable relationship with her dad,” the source explained, noting that True “really is a daddy’s girl, so Khloe feels like it would do more harm than good to have any bad blood with Tristan, and that’s not what she’s about. She made a conscious effort to avoid holding onto any pain or resentment, and she always tries to make the best of every situation.”