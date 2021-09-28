Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Changed True’s Diapers With Long ‘Talon’ Nails

Khloe Kardashian gave viewers a peek at her ‘candy crush’ acrylic nails and revealed how she lives everyday life with them, in a new interview promoting her new show ‘Candy Crush All-Stars.’

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is sharing the secret to living with long nails. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted she used to change her now three-year-old daughter True‘s diapers with the lengthy acrylic gems and revealed a trick she can even do with them, in a new interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“Well I live life the same way that everybody else does,” she told James after looking at her oval-shaped nails, which were painted bright colors at the tips, and confirming they used to be even “sharper” in the past. “Everyone is so fascinated by the length of my nails.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

She went on to admit that she opened up a bag of peanuts earlier in the day by slicing the bag with one of her nails and had no problem when it was time to change baby True back in the day. “When you have a baby… that was really fascinating to most people at first,” she explained before adding that her nails were square-shaped at the time. “The same way I can you know groom myself, I can groom another person.” Khloe’s comments come after she was criticized online for having such long nails when she was caring for True as a baby. She would post pics of her nails, like the one above, and some comments would express concern over her mom duties, like changing diapers, and ask how it was possible to do such things. It didn’t take long for the doting mom to respond to the critics with her a tweet.

“It’s annoying when people talk about my nails,” her Feb. 2019 tweet read. “Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. 🙄 happy Monday to you.”