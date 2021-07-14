Tristan Thompson Pampers Daughter True, 3, By Painting Her Nails — Watch Cute Video

Tristan Thompson gives his daughter a manicure in a sweet new video.

Girl dad Tristan Thompson helped daughter True get in some self-care this week. The basketball player, 30, shared an endearing video of himself painting his 3-year-old daughter’s fingernails with pink nail polish on Instagram on Tuesday, July 13. Tristan also revealed the sweet nickname he has for True, whom he shares with former partner Khloé Kardashian, in the IG Story.

“Am I doing a good job, Tutu?” Tristan asked in the clip. After True gave her dad a little poke on the head, he asked, “You have money to pay?” Little Tutu responded with a resounding “no,” prompting Tristan to let out a laugh and tell her that the manicure would be “on the house” today. He wrote atop the clip: “Gotta keep my babygirl right,” complete with heart emojis.

The tender moment comes amidst Tristan’s feud with Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom. Tristan left the former basketball player, 41, a pointed message after he left his ex-wife a flirty comment on Instagram last week. After Lamar declared the Good American founder, 37, a “hottie” in an IG post that featured her in a bikini, Tristan responded directly and wrote, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.” A few fans side-eyed the comment, given Tristan and Khloé’s split last month.

The duo began dating in late 2016 and had an on-again, off-again relationship. Tristan and Khloé welcomed True, their first child together, in April 2018, but split in February 2019 after reports surfaced that the athlete had kissed Kardashian-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods at a party. They rekindled their romance last summer amid quarantine, but called it quits again in June. A source told Page Six that the decision was “amicable” and that there was “no drama.”

Khloé and Lamar, on the other hand, were married between 2009 and 2016 and also had their fair share of ups and downs, primarily cheating scandals on Lamar’s part. Following Tristan’s threats on Instagram, Lamar actually responded to the debacle on Monday. When a Twitter user shared a clip of Fergie’s infamous National Anthem performance during the 2018 NBA All-Star game and captioned it, “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom,” Lamar retweeted it.