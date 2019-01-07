Khloe Kardashian Slammed For Flaunting Extremely Long Nails: ‘How Do You Change Diapers’ With Them?

Khloe Kardashian debuted her long red nails to Instagram on Jan. 7 and it left everyone with one question. How does the mom navigate a pair of Pampers with those claws?

Another Instagram picture, another opportunity for Khloe Kardashian’s mom shamers to come after her. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, mother to 8-month-old daughter True Thompson, used a car selfie as an opportunity to flash her acrylic maroon nails. Critics freaked out over her diva-long nails. “But how do u change diapers with those nails that long?? 🤔🤔,” one fan commented, while a British observer wrote, “You couldnt possibily [sic] change nappies (diapers ) with those nails. Seriously how do you live with them.? Beautiful but not practical for everyday life.”

Other fans suggested that Khloe’s not the one changing True’s Pampers, Huggies, or whatever diaper brand the Kardashians endorse. “Girl these people have help. They’re not going to change nappies,” another fan claimed. But the haters failed to take into consideration that the KUWTK star could just have adapted and evolved to the changing times. “I have these nails and I do everything including changing diapers 🤷🏻‍♀️💕,” a fellow mom pointed out in the comments section, and it’s true. Have you ever tried texting after your acrylics fell off? It’s like learning to walk again.

Not paying mind to the backlash, Khloe, 34, went on to post an adorable mommy-and-daughter photo to Instagram on the same day. “☾ Mommy and Baby True ☾,” she captioned the picture of her and her mini me in coordinating purple fits, adding to their many adorable photo-ops together — see more in HollywoodLife’s gallery above! And having long nails is clearly not stopping her potential babymaking plans, which she revealed to Twitter on Jan. 5. After one fan inquired if Khloe’s thinking about having baby No. 2 with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, she replied, “Goodness I don’t know! I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”

Khloe is no stranger to randoms chiming in with unsolicited mom advice. She was slammed for holding True in a supposedly “dangerous” way in July, and was once accused of “embedding materialism” into True for buying the little one a toy Bentley. Everyone needs to take a breather and log off the ‘gram!