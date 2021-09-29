Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event.

Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.

Lola, the daughter of Jason and his wife Lisa Bonet, 53, struck a big smile while wearing a sparkly black dress and tall white boots. Meanwhile, Jason’s son Nakoa-Wolf looked like a little stud in a black jacket, black pants and brown boots. The soon-to-be teenager also resembled his famous dad with his long flowing hair. Guess it runs in the family!

There were a ton of stars at the movie premiere, including cast members Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashanna Lynch, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris, and Jeffrey Wright. Prince William and Kate Middleton were there too, as was Billie Eilish. In fact, Jason and his kids even posed with the Grammy Award-winning singer for a group shot that he posted to his IG account.

“beautiful @billieeilish you made my babies so happy,” Jason captioned the photo of his family with Billie, who sings to theme song to “No Time to Die.” Jason added, “truly grateful for the invite Mr. Bond so many magical moments. my children and i had the greatest time mahalo to everyone who made this happen and make me the coolest papa ever @henrypooleco noone has ever made me feel like cinderella my first bespoke suit. felt like a king ALOHA KING CINDERELLA..”

Jason has brought his kids along for Hollywood events before. Most notably, the siblings joined their A-list dad for the Aquaman premiere back in 2018. However, Jason has made it abundantly clear the he would prefer that Nakoa-Wolf and Lola do not follow in his acting footsteps.

“Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I’m not a fan. I don’t want them to,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. “I don’t know. I’ll try my damnedest to keep ’em out of it. It’s very hard on people and I don’t want them to have that pressure. I’m tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn’t want to put someone I love [through] that.”