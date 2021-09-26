Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Snuggle On Stage At Global Citizen Concert In New York City — Photos

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry capped off their week in the Big Apple with an appearance at the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park.

Meghan Markle, 40, made quite the entrance back into the public when she and Prince Harry attended the Global Citizen Live event in New York City on September 25. The event marked their first major public appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana in June. At the event in Central Park, Harry and Meghan spoke about the need for COVID-19 vaccine equity. “Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That’s the point, but that’s not happening,” Meghan said.

“And while in this country and many others, you can go almost anywhere and get vaccinated, billions of people around the world cannot,” she continued. “This year, the world’s expected to produce enough doses to meet the target of vaccinating 70% of people in every single country. But it is wrong that so much of the vaccine supply has only gone to just 10 wealthy nations so far, and not everyone else. It’s just not OK.”

Leading up to their appearance at Global Citizen, Meghan and Prince Harry had plenty of business to attend to while they were in the Big Apple. The pair joined New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul at the One World Trade Center Observatory on Thursday September 23, where they posed with the politicians. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. An eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple looked “very much in love” as they held hands.

While the trip to New York marked Prince Harry and Meghan’s first major return to the public eye since their daughter Lilibet was born three months ago, the couple’s parental instincts are still in full-effect. Harry showed off his adoration for his son Archie, 2, with a sweet engraving on his laptop case that said “Archie’s Papa.” The couple also stopped at a Harlem public school, where Meghan read to a second grade class from her book The Bench.

The couple will continue their push to urge people to get vaccinated. Back in May, Harry and Meghan were Campaign Chairs of Vax Live, which helped inform people why vaccinations are safe and should be administered. Harry and Meghan are an obvious choice for a positive cause, like vaccine advocacy, as the pair were also chosen as two of TIME magazine’s “Most Influential People” of 2021 for their philanthropy.