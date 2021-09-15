See Pic

Meghan Markle Stuns In All-White For ‘TIME’s Most Influential Cover With Prince Harry

Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. 09 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo credit: © Ian Jones / Allpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626974_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.
News Writer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were selected among ‘TIME’s coveted 100 most influential people, and the pair graced the cover in a romantic photo.

Being selected as one of TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” is certainly an honor to those who are picked each year. The magazine revealed that Prince Harry37, and Meghan Markle, 40, were selected for the annual issue on Wednesday September 15, and debuted a gorgeous cover portrait of the pair, where they both looked absolutely fabulous.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, were named two of ‘TIME’s ‘Most Influential People’ of 2021. (Pari Dukovic for TIME)

For the cover photo, Meghan sported an all-white look, with a slightly unbuttoned long-sleeve shirt, with her sleeves rolled up. Her white pants perfectly matched the top, and the Duchess of Sussex accessorized with a gold watch and rings, including her engagement ring across her fingers. Harry was slightly behind Meghan in the photos, with his arms wrapped around her shoulders. His outfit corresponded with his wife’s as he wore an all-black look. He also rocked a few beaded bracelets.

The accompanying blurb about Harry and Meghan was written by celebrity chef José Andrés. While it’s certainly been a busy and controversial year for Harry and Meghan, José focused on much of the good work that the couple do to help the less fortunate through their charitable endeavors. “They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need—offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the U.S., and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean,” he wrote.

Related Gallery

Happy 2nd Birthday, Archie: See Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Adorable Son

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 25 Sep 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holding son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during a visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa. Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 25 Sep 2019
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa Duke and Duchess of Sussex on royal tour of South Africa, Cape Town - 25 Sep 2019 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on an official visit to South Africa. Founded in Cape Town in 2013, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation contributes to the development of youth and leadership, facilitates discussions about social justice and common human purposes and makes the lessons of Archbishop Tutu accessible to new generations. It is located in one of Cape Town's oldest buildings and a national landmark, The Old Granary Building.

Harry and Meghan looked fabulous, as they visited Johannesburg, South Africa. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

In addition to briefly mentioning Harry’s military service and Meghan’s advocacy work, José also praised the pair for showing compassion and making real efforts to do good in the world, rather than just speaking about issues. ” They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle,” he concluded.

It’s certainly been a busy year for Meghan and Harry. The couple made headlines back in March, when they took part in a special interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the former Suits star spoke about some of the harsh treatment she received as a member of the royal family. The couple have been kept incredibly busy besides their interview with Oprah. The pair have spent a lot of time on their Archewell foundation. Most recently, they released a statement about the Taliban taking over Afghanistan and the earthquake that devastated Haiti. The pair’s family also grew, when Meghan gave birth to their second child and first daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in June.