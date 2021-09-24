See Pics

Meghan Markle Reads Her Children’s Book To 2nd Grade Class In Harlem As Prince Harry Sits With Students

Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince HarryPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit One World Observatory, One World Trade Center, New York, USA - 23 Sep 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen visiting a School in Harlem in NYC. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790105_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen visiting a School in Harlem in NYC. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790105_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arriving at 50 United Nations Plaza for a meeting in New York, NY on September 23, 2021. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Meghan Markle,Prince Harry Ref: SPL5259619 230921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a visit to P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem, NY, where Meghan read her children’s book, ‘The Bench,’ to the students.

Meghan Markle, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, made another pit stop amidst their trip to New York City, and this time it was to an elementary school in the Harlem neighborhood. The royal couple on Friday (Sept. 24) went to the P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School, where Meghan read her new children’s bookThe Bench, to a group of 2nd grade students, according to People. As Meghan read, her handsome husband sweetly sat on the ground with the students to listen. How cute!

Meghan Markle at a school in Harlem, NY on Sept. 24, 2021 (Photo: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

To welcome Meghan and Harry, the 2nd grade students reportedly shared their personal stories on pink paper heart drawings that they gave to the couple. Meghan went through all the drawings and shared sweet moments with the children, per People. Harry and Meghan were joined at the school by N.Y.C. Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter, and they were reportedly given a tour of the building by Principal Melitina Hernandez and two student ambassadors.

Prince Harry at a school in Harlem on Sept. 24, 2021 (Photo: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

As expected, Meghan and Harry are giving back to the school they visited. According to People, the California residents donated two garden boxes filled with vegetables and herbs. They’re also providing health products for families at the school, plus a washing machine and dryer, through their Archewell Foundation, which is named after their son Archie, 2. For the school visit, Meghan dressed in a matching red jacket, pants, and heels, while Harry wore a dark polo shirt, tan pants and shoes. They both also wore protective black face masks.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry at a school in Harlem, NY on Sept. 24 (Photo: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry have been quite busy in the Big Apple. They kicked off the trip — which was their first since welcoming their second child, daughter Lilibet, on June 4 — with visit to the One World Observatory at the World Trade Center early Thursday. Later that day, the pair visited the United Nations headquarters to meet with US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. According to an eyewitness, the royals looked “very much in love” while in the city.

Next up for Meghan and Harry: Global Citizen Live! On Saturday, they’ll attend the annual music festival in Central Park to “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity,” per Global Citizen’s website, in an effort to “end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”