Prince Harry’s Hunkiest Moments Of All-Time: See His Sexy Photos

Take one last, lingering look at this royal hunk, because Prince Harry is going off the market! Before he says ‘I Do’ to Meghan Markle, gaze upon the gorgeous British royal and some of his sexiest moments!

Meghan Markle, 36, scored herself a two-for-one deal! Not only is she marrying a prince, but her fiancé, Prince Harry, 33, is also a total snack. The ginger darling of the British Crown has been making his royal subjects and fans everywhere swoon for years. The son of Prince Charles, 69, and Princess Diana has grown up to be quite the handsome man, and many eligible bachelorettes will be weeping in jealousy when he becomes Megan’s man “till death due they part.”

Like any member of the British royal family, Harry is rarely seen without a suit, but there’s just something about how dashing he looks when he dresses so formally. He certainly turned some heads when he dressed in a three-piece suit for Pippa Middleton’s wedding, but when he ditches the vest and tie for something more business casual? Look out.

Even when he’s business casual, Harry’s a handsome bloke. Remember when he and Meghan were twinning at the Invictus Games in April? The engaged lovers were mirror images of each other and Harry cut a sharp profile in his polo shirt. Granted, Meghan won the “Who Wore It Best” contest, proving that Harry looks better without a shirt. He left millions feeling hot and bothered in 2008 when he flaunted his impressive abs when vacationing in Mauritius in 2008.

For those who love a man in uniform, there’s also military Harry. While military service is not required for members of the British family, Harry decided to enlist, joining the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2005, per Esquire. He completed his training as an Apache helicopter pilot in 2012 and even served in Afghanistan. He safely completed his service in 2015 and has remained dedicated to taking care of his fellow veterans. Charity towards others? That’s super sexy.

With a gorgeous soul and a body to match, no wonder Meghan was quick to say “yes” when Harry proposed. “She didn’t even let me finish,” he told the BBC, per Time. “She said, ‘Can I say yes? Can I say yes?’ And then was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, can I give you the ring? She goes, ‘Oh yes, the ring.’ So no it was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think managed to catch her by surprise as well.” Here’s hoping their marriage has many more lovely surprises like that in the years to come.