See Comment

Travis Barker’s Stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘HOT’ In SKIMS Ad

Atiana De La Hoya, Kourtney Kardashian
Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at The Ritz-Carlton hotel after not attending the Met Gala in New York.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seen hand-in-hand as leaving their hotel in NYC. 13 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786826_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian holds hands with Travis Barker at their NYC fashion week debut as a couple as they head to Carbone for dinner on 9/11 20th Anniversary. 12 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786330_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
News Writer

The Blink 182 drummer’s stepdaughter from his second ex-wife was very complimentary to her stepdad’s girlfriend in a sweet Instagram comment.

Thing are really heating up! Travis Barker’s, 45, stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya22, definitely approved of  Kourtney Kardashian42, and Megan Fox’s, 35, SKIMS photoshoot. The model commented on Kourtney’s Instagram post of the two women sharing apples and cherries for the underwear brand’s ad and wrote that the two women were “HOTHOTHOT” on Wednesday September 22.

Kourtney and Megan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share their photoshoots for SKIMS. In the photo Atiana commented on, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was biting to an apple with the Jennifer’s Body actress sinking her teeth into the other side, while they both wore black bras and underwear. In the second photo, Kourtney was feeding Megan a cherry, while they wore matching white SKIMS ensembles.  “Apples or cherries?” she captioned the photo, keeping with the fruit theme.

Atiana’s message to Kourtney on Instagram. (Screenshot)

Atiana is Travis’ stepdaughter from his marriage to Shanna Moaklerwhom the blink-182 drummer married in 2004 but divorced in 2006. The model’s biological dad is boxer Oscar De La Hoya. While Travis and Shanna had an on and off relationship after splitting, they ended things for good in 2008. While there’s been a bit of drama between Shanna and Travis recently, Atiana seems like she’s kept a strong relationship with her former stepdad. Besides complimenting his girlfriend, Atiana even joined the couple on vacation back in April.

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Looks Through The Years

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney KardashianamfAR Gala, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Feb 2019Wearing Versace Same Outfit as catwalk model Doutzen Kroes *9070556w and Nina Agdal and Bruna Marquezine and Danielle Lauder and Haley Lu Richardson

Atiana, 22, definitely approves of her stepdad’s girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 42, after leaving a sweet message for her on Instagram. (Shutterstock)

Besides his stepdaughter, Travis has two kids with Shanna: a son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. Despite Shanna claiming that she and Travis had a strong co-parenting relationship early in the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020 in an interview with HollywoodLife, it seems that the exes have grown more distant. Shanna claimed that Kourtney was “destroying [her] family” in a May video from TMZ. Alabama revealed that she hadn’t spoken to her mother in some time in a May TikTok video. In June, Shanna wrote a shady comment seemingly directed at Kourtney, and in July, a source close to her revealed that she was looking to sell some of the things Travis had given her including her engagement ring.

 