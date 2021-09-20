Gwen Stefani Reveals The Moment She Said ‘Yes’ To Her Wedding Dress In Stunning Video

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to reminisce on the day she selected her stunning wedding gown for her nuptials to Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani, 51, is looking back on the special moment that she said “yes” to her gorgeous wedding dress before she said “I do” to Blake Shelton, 45. The “Hollaback Girl” singer seemed to be feeling a bit nostalgic on Monday (Sept. 20) when she shared an Instagram post that included several videos and photos of Gwen in her Vera Wang gown, which she wore at her and Blake’s July 3 nuptials. The footage was taken the day Gwen tried on the ensemble, and as she revealed in her caption, the gown was only the second dress that Gwen tried on while shopping for her big day!

“the moment i said yes to the dress,” Gwen wrote, tagging stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, Vera Wang, and Blake. She also included the hashtags “seconddressitriedon,” “first fitting,” “dresssample,” and “thankuGod.”

Gwen looked like a model while showing off her gorgeous gown in the footage. The videos featured the No Doubt frontwoman smiling while strutting her stuff in the ensemble, which was a strapless lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle bottom. She also took a selfie in the gown with her team that accompanied her, and posed for two more pics in her wedding day attire.

It’s unclear when Gwen first picked out her wedding dress, but it is of course known that she wore the stunning outfit again over the 4th of July Weekend to become Blake’s wife. The couple, who started dating in 2015, tied the knot at Blake’s 1,500 acre Oklahoma ranch. Gwen wore the Vera Wang dress for the ceremony, and then changed into a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand-tumbled tulle strapless mini dress by Vera Wang Haute for the reception.

Gwen and Blake exchanged vows with a handful of close friends and family members in attendance, including Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. It was the second wedding for Gwen, who was married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2015. Blake had been married before as well — he was with Kaynette Williams from 2003 until 2006, and was married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 until 2015.

It’s now been over two months since Gwen and Blake’s wedding, and they’ve settled well into their roles as a married couple on their “honeymoon tour” throughout the summer. At one show, Blake even referred to his wife as “Gwen Stefani Shelton!”