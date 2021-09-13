Jennifer Lopez Channels The American Frontier In Ultra-Sexy Ralph Lauren Gown At The Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez has brought her fashion A-game to the Met Gala — no surprise there! See her ultra-sexy western look by Ralph Lauren.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, has arrived! The highly-anticipated Met Gala guest have made her presence known at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art, dressed to the nines and totally hitting the ‘In America’ theme with an all-American designer! J.Lo channeled the American wild, wild west with a Ralph Lauren-designed deep plunging, curve-hugging, high-slit brown dress. She accessorized with a wide-brim leather hat, a thick leather choker and feathered cropped jacket.

Jennifer’s Met Gala appearance has been hotly speculated for weeks, with many hoping that her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, would be joining her. Unfortunately, he wasn’t in attendance for this one, but the pair made their red carpet debut as a new couple last week at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of The Last Duel. All eyes were on Bennifer as their love fest totally stole the show. The Hustlers star looked hotter than ever rocking a stunning, cleavage-baring white gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika which featured dazzling crystal details around the front. The fitted dress also included a ruffle skirt with a high slit, allowing her to show off her toned legs and glowing tan.

Ben, along with the rest of the crowd, couldn’t take his eyes off of her. Apparently, Jennifer chose that dress, in white, for a very special reason, as well. “Jennifer requested white dresses only for her red carpet debut with Ben. White symbolizes a new beginning and rebirth and she told everyone around her that this first appearance with Ben is an official rebirth of their relationship,” a source close to the On The 6 actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

They continued, “She wanted this appearance to be the official mark of the beginning of carpets and outings for she and Ben. Wearing white was very important to her and her only direction from her team for this moment and she was adamant about it. She feels great.” Not only that — but she looks great, too.

Recall, the date of Sept. 10th, when they made their Venice red carpet appearance was also significant to Bennifer history: the two called off their original nuptials on the same date exactly 18 years ago.