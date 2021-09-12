See Pic

Kendall Jenner’s BF Devin Booker Supports Her At NYFW As They Head To Casual Weekend Lunch

BACKGRID
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and her NBA baller boyfriend Devin Booker step out for lunch in SoHo. Kendall kept things casual in flared pants paired with sandals and an unbuttoned shirt. Devin rocked a pair of Converse sneakers and a beige top. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted walking in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City to get lunch after she made a lasting impression at New York Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner, 25, has her boyfriend by her side during her eventful week in New York City! The model enjoyed a casual lunch date with Devin Booker, 24, in the SoHo neighborhood on Sept. 12 after New York Fashion Week took her world by storm. During the outing, she wore a white cropped top under a long-sleeved black and tan striped top and tan flared out pants while her hunky beau wore a white top under a tan short-sleeved button-down shirt and black pants.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker on their lunch date in NYC. (BACKGRID)

Kendall also had her long dark locks down under a black baseball cap during the lunch date and added sunglasses and sandals to complete her look. Devin went with black Converse sneakers to top off his outfit. The lovebirds kept their heads down as they walked by onlookers and didn’t pay much attention to cameras being flashed their way.

Before her lunch outing with Devin, Kendall wowed in the Michael Kors fashion show during NYFW on Sept. 10. She walked the runway in various fashionable looks, including a black bra top and a black pencil skirt. She also rocked a classic and elegant makeup look that included red lipstick as she did what she does best and turned heads at the show.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)

As a model, Kendall’s NYFW appearance is quite important and having Devin there to support her seems to prove that things are going well in their relationship. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed they were dating during her family’s reality show reunion special but explained that she plans on keeping their romance private for the most part after seeing what some of her sisters’ relationships had to go through in the media.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way,” Kendall said about keeping her romances private while sitting with her sisters at the reunion. “And no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly.”

“Again, no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was a personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t really want to like… I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest,” she continued. “I just feel like it’s a private matter. It’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”