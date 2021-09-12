Kendall Jenner’s BF Devin Booker Supports Her At NYFW As They Head To Casual Weekend Lunch

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted walking in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City to get lunch after she made a lasting impression at New York Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner, 25, has her boyfriend by her side during her eventful week in New York City! The model enjoyed a casual lunch date with Devin Booker, 24, in the SoHo neighborhood on Sept. 12 after New York Fashion Week took her world by storm. During the outing, she wore a white cropped top under a long-sleeved black and tan striped top and tan flared out pants while her hunky beau wore a white top under a tan short-sleeved button-down shirt and black pants.

Kendall also had her long dark locks down under a black baseball cap during the lunch date and added sunglasses and sandals to complete her look. Devin went with black Converse sneakers to top off his outfit. The lovebirds kept their heads down as they walked by onlookers and didn’t pay much attention to cameras being flashed their way.

Before her lunch outing with Devin, Kendall wowed in the Michael Kors fashion show during NYFW on Sept. 10. She walked the runway in various fashionable looks, including a black bra top and a black pencil skirt. She also rocked a classic and elegant makeup look that included red lipstick as she did what she does best and turned heads at the show.

As a model, Kendall’s NYFW appearance is quite important and having Devin there to support her seems to prove that things are going well in their relationship. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed they were dating during her family’s reality show reunion special but explained that she plans on keeping their romance private for the most part after seeing what some of her sisters’ relationships had to go through in the media.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way,” Kendall said about keeping her romances private while sitting with her sisters at the reunion. “And no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly.”

“Again, no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was a personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t really want to like… I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest,” she continued. “I just feel like it’s a private matter. It’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”