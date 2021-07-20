Fashion

Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell & More Models Walk On NYC Streets For Michael Kors Campaign — Photos

Courtesy of Michael Kors
Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell are among supermodels strutting their stuff down a New York City street for a new fashion campaign. The catwalk beauties showcased the Fall/Winter 2021 Michael Kors Collection in Manhattan's Theater District. Ashley Graham, Helena Christensen, Alek Wek, Carolyn Murphy and Irina Shayk also appear. The collection is said to be "an ode to a city and theatre community that was rebuilding". The campaign features looks from the MK40 Reissue Capsule, a collection of items inspired by the designer's archives. The capsule comprises 15 pieces, each featuring a unique QR code inside the garment that customers can scan to discover the history behind it. "This collection, and this campaign, is a celebration of the rebirth of city life—of stepping out, finding the joy in getting dressed, and making the streets your runway. It's my fantasy night out in the Theater District," the fashion designer said. The campaign was shot by Inez and Vinoodh for the brand.
It was a night to remember in New York City as supermodels Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, and more, walked down the streets for the Fall/Winter 2021 Michael Kors Collection campaign. The models, which also included Ashley Graham and Helena Christensen, looked fabulous as they strutted down Manhattan’s Theater District in a slew of fabulous outfits.

Bella Hadid showed off her long, toned legs in this bright red turtleneck mini dress with a red peacoat on top & a pair of pointed-toe red patent leather pumps.
Naomi Campbell slayed in this turtleneck black sequin gown that hugged her frame as she styled it with a long black peacoat draped over her shoulders.

Bella looked stunning in a bright red turtleneck knit mini dress with a long red peacoat on top and accessorized with pointed-toe red patent leather pumps. Her long, toned legs were on full display in this gorgeous look. Her second outfit of the night was a dazzling silver sequin mini dress with a white oversized blazer on top.

Irina Shayk looked amazing in this skintight long-sleeve sparkly gray midi dress that was cut out on her tiny waist as she styled it with a pair of slouchy gray suede boots.

Meanwhile, Naomi showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight long-sleeve black sequin turtleneck gown with a long black peacoat draped over her shoulders. Aside from this gown, she rocked the same exact dress in silver sequins, which glistened as she walked.

Irina slayed in her tight long-sleeve gray dress that was covered in sparkles and had a massive cutout at her tiny waist. She accessorized with knee-high slouchy gray suede boots. Ashley showed off her baby bump in the same exact dress in black, putting her bare legs on display with pointed-toe pumps.

Gushing about the 15-piece collection, Michael Kors said, “This collection, and this campaign, is a celebration of the rebirth of city life—of stepping out, finding the joy in getting dressed, and making the streets your runway. It’s my fantasy night out in the Theater District.”