Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell & More Models Walk On NYC Streets For Michael Kors Campaign — Photos

Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk & more looked fabulous as they strutted down the NYC streets for a Michael Kors campaign!

It was a night to remember in New York City as supermodels Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, and more, walked down the streets for the Fall/Winter 2021 Michael Kors Collection campaign. The models, which also included Ashley Graham and Helena Christensen, looked fabulous as they strutted down Manhattan’s Theater District in a slew of fabulous outfits.

Bella looked stunning in a bright red turtleneck knit mini dress with a long red peacoat on top and accessorized with pointed-toe red patent leather pumps. Her long, toned legs were on full display in this gorgeous look. Her second outfit of the night was a dazzling silver sequin mini dress with a white oversized blazer on top.

Meanwhile, Naomi showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight long-sleeve black sequin turtleneck gown with a long black peacoat draped over her shoulders. Aside from this gown, she rocked the same exact dress in silver sequins, which glistened as she walked.

Irina slayed in her tight long-sleeve gray dress that was covered in sparkles and had a massive cutout at her tiny waist. She accessorized with knee-high slouchy gray suede boots. Ashley showed off her baby bump in the same exact dress in black, putting her bare legs on display with pointed-toe pumps.

Gushing about the 15-piece collection, Michael Kors said, “This collection, and this campaign, is a celebration of the rebirth of city life—of stepping out, finding the joy in getting dressed, and making the streets your runway. It’s my fantasy night out in the Theater District.”