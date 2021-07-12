Pics

Bella Hadid Rocks Black Thong Bikini While Swimming With Boyfriend Marc Kalman In Antibes

Bella Hadid
EliotPress/MEGA
Bella Hadid shows off her incredible bikini body while enjoying the sun with new love Marc Kalman at the Hotel Eden Roc. Pictured: Marc Kalman,Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5238451 120721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Bella Hadid and new love Marc Kalman enjoy the sun at Hotel du Cap Eden Roc during Cannes Film Festival. 12 Jul 2021 Pictured: Bella Hadid and new love Marc Kalman enjoy the sun at Hotel du Cap Eden Roc during Cannes Film Festival. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770262_045.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid and new love Marc Kalman enjoy the sun at Hotel du Cap Eden Roc during Cannes Film Festival. 12 Jul 2021 Pictured: Bella Hadid and new love Marc Kalman enjoy the sun at Hotel du Cap Eden Roc during Cannes Film Festival. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770262_040.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Top Model Bella Hadid arrives at the Eden-Roc Hotel and with her partner, during the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Cap d'Antibes, France, July 12, 2021 Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5238386 120721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

Bella Hadid looked stunning, as she enjoyed a day in the sun, while attending the Cannes Film Festival with her beau Marc Kalman.

It was perfect weather for a beach day!  Bella Hadid, 24, looked fantastic, as she wore a black, thong bikini to enjoy a day swimming with her boyfriend Marc Kalman in Antibes, France on Monday July 12. The supermodel and her art director boyfriend were soaking in some sun, while in France for the Cannes Film Festival. In some photos, it also appeared that Bella wore a flowing, rainbow kimono skirt over her bathing suit and accessorized with a number of tropical bracelets and a necklace with a round pendant on it. Meanwhile, Marc sported a simple pair of black swim trunks with the Palace logo on one of the legs.

Bella looked gorgeous in her black bikini. (EliotPress/MEGA)

Bella posted plenty of photos and videos from her day in the sun on her Instagram Stories. She shared a few shots, showing herself putting on a pair of jeans along with the kimono she was wearing in some of the pictures. Besides swimming, it looks like she’d also enjoyed a day on a boat, partying with friends. Additionally, she also posted a video of herself bravely cliff-jumping, set to the tune of Madonna’s “Jump.”

Bella and Marc had a beach day on July 12. (EliotPress/MEGA)

Related Gallery

Stars On Boats In Bikinis -- See Photos

*NO MAIL ONLINE* Selena Gomez soaks up the sun, cruising on a luxury boat around Sydney Harbour with friends Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL1666982 190318 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights
Selena Gomez continues to celebrate her birthday celebrations on a yacht in St. Tropez. She is joined by Cara Delevingne and Tommaso Chiabra. She has been seen getting very close and flirty with Chiabra in the past two days. Pictured: Cara Delevingne,Selena Gomez,Tommaso Chiabra,Cara Delevingne Selena Gomez Tommaso Chiabra Ref: SPL871256 230714 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Kendall Jenner takes a ride on a jetski and has a shower afterwards showing off her amazing bikini body on May 25th 2019 in Monaco, France. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5093475 250519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: IMP Features / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, China Rights, Egypt Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, Japan Rights, Jordan Rights, South Korea Rights, Lebanon Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Russia Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, South Africa Rights, Singapore Rights, Turkey Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

Besides days in the water, Bella and Marc appear to be having a ton of fun in their new romance. Bella seemingly went Instagram Official with the art director, when she posted a blurry shot of them kissing on July 8. While in France for Cannes, the new couple also shared a steamy kiss, while out sunbathing in the French Riviera on July 9. Bella is “completely smitten” by Marc, a source close to the couple told E! News.

Bella rocked the thong bikini while swimming with her boyfriend. (EliotPress/MEGA).

Even though she’s certainly found time to get cozy with her new man, Bella has also looked completely stunning in her outfits for Cannes. She channelled classic Hollywood, when wearing a black mini dress and fluffy white feather to the Chopard Dinner. She also wore an eye-catching golden tree necklace with a plunging black gown on July 11.