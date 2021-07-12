Bella Hadid Rocks Black Thong Bikini While Swimming With Boyfriend Marc Kalman In Antibes

Bella Hadid looked stunning, as she enjoyed a day in the sun, while attending the Cannes Film Festival with her beau Marc Kalman.

It was perfect weather for a beach day! Bella Hadid, 24, looked fantastic, as she wore a black, thong bikini to enjoy a day swimming with her boyfriend Marc Kalman in Antibes, France on Monday July 12. The supermodel and her art director boyfriend were soaking in some sun, while in France for the Cannes Film Festival. In some photos, it also appeared that Bella wore a flowing, rainbow kimono skirt over her bathing suit and accessorized with a number of tropical bracelets and a necklace with a round pendant on it. Meanwhile, Marc sported a simple pair of black swim trunks with the Palace logo on one of the legs.

Bella posted plenty of photos and videos from her day in the sun on her Instagram Stories. She shared a few shots, showing herself putting on a pair of jeans along with the kimono she was wearing in some of the pictures. Besides swimming, it looks like she’d also enjoyed a day on a boat, partying with friends. Additionally, she also posted a video of herself bravely cliff-jumping, set to the tune of Madonna’s “Jump.”

Besides days in the water, Bella and Marc appear to be having a ton of fun in their new romance. Bella seemingly went Instagram Official with the art director, when she posted a blurry shot of them kissing on July 8. While in France for Cannes, the new couple also shared a steamy kiss, while out sunbathing in the French Riviera on July 9. Bella is “completely smitten” by Marc, a source close to the couple told E! News.

Even though she’s certainly found time to get cozy with her new man, Bella has also looked completely stunning in her outfits for Cannes. She channelled classic Hollywood, when wearing a black mini dress and fluffy white feather to the Chopard Dinner. She also wore an eye-catching golden tree necklace with a plunging black gown on July 11.