Bella Hadid Rocks Plunging Black Dress With Large Tree Like Necklace To Cover — See Pics

Bella Hadid turned heads when she showed up to the ‘Three Floors’ premiere loking radiant in a long black gown and a large gold necklace that covered her entire upper chest area.

Bella Hadid, 24, rocked one of the most memorable looks at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 11. The model flaunted a long black plunging long-sleeved gown that was open in her upper chest area and a large gold-colored necklace that was designed to look like two trees that hung down. The eye-catching piece of jewelry covered the entire bare area of her chest and she added red dangling earrings to go with it.

Her dress also included a slit and she wore silver and black slip-on heels with it. Her long dark locks were pulled up into a thick bun at the top of her head while some straightened chin-length strands hung hung down in the back and her classic makeup look included natural tones.

Bella’s amazing fashion choice debuted at the premiere of Three Floors. She posed for photographers while confidently strutting her stuff on the red-carpeted staircase of the event. She gave off serious yet fierce facial expressions that proved she’s as comfortable as can be in the spotlight.

Bella’s black gown wasn’t her only outfit to get attention at this year’s Cannes event. Last week, she attended the screening of Annette in a black and white sleeveless Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown. The top part of the dress included a black sheer scarf that crisscrossed around her neck and draped down in back of her, leaving a stylish trail.

When Bella’s not wowing with her appearances, she’s spending time with her new boyfriend Marc Kalman, who she quietly confirmed she was dating with a cozy Instagram photo on July 8. The lovebirds were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while aboard a tiny inflatable boat in Antibes, France on July 9. The doting beau had his arms wrapped around the beauty in several snapshots as she sweetly caressed his face.