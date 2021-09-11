See Pic

Rebel Wilson Sizzles In Plunging Black Mini Dress As She Poses On A Beach – Photo

Rebel Wilson
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock
Rebel Wilson poses for a photograph on the red carpet at the opening night of the multiple Award-winning new Australian show 'Muriel's Wedding The Musical' at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 23 March 2019. Muriel's Wedding the Musical is an Australian stage musical, based on the 1994 film. Opening night of Australian show Muriel's Wedding, The Musical, Melbourne, Australia - 23 Mar 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson looks very relaxed as she cuddles up to mystery man and takes selfies whilst on holidays in Saint Tropez. The actress relaxed aboard a yacht with friends for lunch in a free flowing kaftan before heading back to her own super yacht. 10 Aug 2021 Pictured: Rebel Wilson. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777829_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson looks very relaxed as she cuddles up to mystery man and takes selfies whilst on holidays in Saint Tropez. The actress relaxed aboard a yacht with friends for lunch in a free flowing kaftan before heading back to her own super yacht. 10 Aug 2021 Pictured: Rebel Wilson. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777829_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Rebel Wilson is out for a hiking trip at popular Los Angeles landmark, Griffith Park. The star sported an eye-catching pair of fiery red cheetah printed yoga pants! Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Rebel Wilson said ‘goodbye’ to ‘hot girl summer’ and ‘hello’ to ‘awesome girl autumn’ as she rocked a short black dress for a sexy new pic.

Rebel Wilson is the definition of hot girl summer! The 41-year-old actress once again stunned on the ‘gram, this time sporting a flirty black mini dress as she posed on a beach. Rebel looked like she was in paradise as she soaked up the sun with her feet in the clear blue Bora Bora water in the snap, which was posted to her social media page on Saturday, Sept. 11. She gave the camera her best Baywatch inspired pose as she put one hand on her hip and another behind her head, absolutely slaying the plunging dress look.

“Goodbye #HotGirlSummer Hello #AwesomeGirlAutumn,” she hilariously captioned the post, referencing Megan Thee Stallion‘s signature tune. “#RebelIsland,” she added, along with a tag for her friend and photographer Carly J. Steel. “Beyond [fire],” Carly, who is a host at Entertainment Tonight, replied back in the comments. “So much YES,” actress Brittany Snow added on the photo, while a fan wrote, “you’re beautiful no matter what.”

Rebel also looked sensational in a follow-up photo, this time opting for a cherry red one piece swimsuit with a ’90s inspired zipper in the front. She posed alongside a shirtless man for the snap as she sat on top of his shoulders, elongating her legs as she looked off to the distance. Once again, Rebel looked incredible as she also showed off her toned tummy and physique, along with a perfectly blown out hair do. The actress lost over 60 Lbs. since 2019, dubbing 2020 her “year of health.”

“Adventuring on the remote islands of French Polynesia is ABSOLUTE PARADISE. I’ve loved learning about how @thebrandoresort is conserving their eco-system and the environmentally friendly ways they do things on the island,” she wrote in the second caption. “Thank you to all the amazing staff who made my birthday so magical, you guys have literally and spiritually ‘lifted me up.’ #RebelIsland,” she concluded. Notably, her birthday is on March 2 — so the celebration was likely delayed from her 41st birthday earlier this year. Just before the COVID pandemic, Rebel rang in her milestone 40th with a trip to Disneyland.

