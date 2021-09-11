See Pics

Jerry Seinfeld & Lookalike Sons Julian, 18, & Shepherd, 15, Step Out For Yankees Vs Mets Game — Photos

jerry
Jackie Brown / SplashNews
Jerry Seinfeld 'A Star is Born' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018
Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld with their children 2013 Baby Buggy Bedtime Bash, New York, America - 05 Jun 2013
Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld, Sascha Seinfeld. Jerry Seinfeld, from left, Jessica Seinfeld and Sascha Seinfeld attend the "Mean Girls" opening night on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre, in New York "Mean Girls" Broadway Opening Night, New York, USA - 08 Apr 2018
Jerry Seinfeld and Family at Citi Field Jerry Seinfeld and Family at Citi Field, New York, America - 03 Oct 2009 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld made a rare appearance with his teenage sons Julian and Shepherd while attending a baseball game.

Jerry Seinfeld has stepped out with his mini-me sons Julian Kal, 18, and Shepherd Kellen, 15, for a baseball game in New York. The trio were spotted at Citi Field stadium on September 10, watching a New York Mets vs New York Yankees game. The comedian cut a casual figure in a black sweater and a blue cap, while his lookalike sons focused on the game.

jerry
Jerry Seinfeld with his kids. Image: Jackie Brown / SplashNews

Julian opted for a bright orange graphic tee while his younger brother Shepherd donned a grey hoodie and a black baseball cap. The family outing came a few days after their proud mom Jessica, 49, shared a sweet photo with the whole Seinfeld crew, including eldest daughter Sascha, 20.

“Happy Jewish New Year to all*. We wish you a sweet, happy and healthy year,” she captioned the Instagram photo, while jokingly adding, “except Jerry’s white gym socks, which always show up at the wrong time.” The parents-of-three also recently helped their eldest son move into his dorm at Duke University.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More

Jerry Seinfeld and son attend New York Mets vs New York Yankees at Citi field on September 10,2021 in Queens ,NY.Pictured: Jerry Seinfeld,Julian Kal SeinfeldRef: SPL5254559 100921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Proud dad! Sean 'Diddy' Combs was spotted with his three daughters, Chance and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James as the family enjoy the sights during a gondola ride out on their holidays in Venice. The group have been in town supporting D'Lila Star and Jessie James Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, as they made their runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. The girls appear to have followed in the footsteps of their late mom, Kim Porter who passed unexpectedly in 2018 from pneumonia. Diddy sat back as the group enjoyed a gondola ride and the girls snapped photos along the way. Diddy's famous ex, Jennifer Lopez also attended the celebrity packed show on Sunday. Pictured: P Diddy, Sean Combs , Puff Daddy, Diddy, Jessie James, D'Lila Star, Chance Combs BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Terry Crews, Wynfrey Crews, Isaiah Crews, Naomi Burton-Crews, Rebecca Crews Sony Pictures Animation 'The Star' world premiere at the Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 12 November 2017

Jessica shared a series of photos from the sweet day on the Durham, NC campus. In one pic, Jessica and Julian were seen posing together outside the university while another showed them sitting on a golf cart while riding around together.

“#2 is launched,” Jessica captioned the first snap. In the caption for the second, she hilariously indicated that she and Julian “lost Jerry” while making their way around the college campus. “Had fun even while searching campus for a lost Jerry in 95F heat. Why are some men the worst at directions and instructions?” the caption read.

Jessica’s latest pics of Julian’s big day come three months after she shared a pic of him posing in a suit and holding up a blue graduation gown on his high school graduation day. “Graduation day for my babyyyyy Julian!!!” she exclaimed in the caption.