Jerry Seinfeld Photobombs His Daughter Sascha, 18, & Her Prom Date With His Butt

Jerry Seinfeld’s daughter, Sascha attended prom over the weekend and she looked stunning in photos that her mom shared on Instagram. — One snap in-particular showed the actor photobombing the high schoolers with his rear!

Jerry Seinfeld, 65, showed off his comedic skills in photos from his daughter, Sascha‘s prom over the weekend! The actor was caught unknowingly photobombing a pic of the 18-year-old and her date, Jack ahead of their big night. Jerry’s behind was captured in the background of a photo his wife, Jessica, 47, shared to Instagram on June 8, where the actor appeared to be bending over while doing yard work or some sort of outdoor activity.

Jessica admittedly couldn’t hold back poking fun at her husband after the fact. “I could not resist posting Couple of The Year and Jerry’s Rear,” she captioned the prom pic. Meanwhile, Sascha looked stunning in a green silk dress. Her mother used the hashtag, “Prom Round 2”, hinting that Sascha and her date must’ve attended two events.

One day prior, Jessica shared another prom photo of Sascha and her same date. — But, this time the teen was dressed in a royal blue gown with a thigh high slit by Alice and Olivia. Talk about a busy weekend for the famous family!

(Photo Credit: Instagram/Jessica Seinfeld)

The Seinfeld’s aren’t the only family who’s been sending their brood off to prom. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 47, shared photos of her daughter, Gia, 18, before her prom in New Jersey on May 31. The 18-year-old was joined by fellow RHONJ star, Dolores Catania‘s son, Frankie as her date.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also shared photos from their daughter, Lola‘s prom June 6. The Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host shared two pics on Instagram of the 17-year-old looking sensational in an emerald green dress as she pinned her date’s flower on his suit.