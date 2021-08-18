Jerry Seinfeld’s Wife Jessica Shares Rare Photos Of Son Julian, 18, As He Starts Duke University

Jessica Seinfeld took to her Instagram story to share memorable photos of her and Jerry dropping their son Julian off at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina during move-in day.

Jerry Seinfeld, 67, and his wife Jessica, 49, marked a happy occasion on Aug. 17 when they helped their son Julian, 18, move into his dorm at Duke University. The proud mom shared several photos from the sweet day and all of them showed moments of her and the doting dad spending time with their second oldest child on the Durham, NC campus. In one pic, Jessica and Julian are posing together outside the university while smiling and in another, they appear to be sitting on a golf cart while riding around together and smiling once again. Check out the pics HERE!

“#2 is launched,” Jessica captioned the first pic. In the caption for the second, she hilariously indicated that she and Julian “lost Jerry” while making their way around the school. “Had fun even while searching campus for a lost Jerry in 95F heat. Why are some men the worst at directions and instructions?” the caption read.

A third pic showed both Jessica and Jerry sitting alone while enjoying a snack. The actor was holding up what appeared to be a cup of coffee and a candy bar called Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews and happily smiled for the camera. “@goldenbergspeanutchews for college Move-in day sustenance. And for life,” Jessica cheekily wrote over the pic.

Julian’s move to Duke University shouldn’t be to difficult considering his older sister Sascha, 20, also attends the school. Although his parents don’t post pics of him on a regular basis, he definitely appeared excited and ready to start a new chapter of his life in the latest photos.

Jessica’s latest pics of Julian’s big day come three months after she shared a pic of him posing in a suit and holding up a blue graduation gown on his high school graduation day. “Graduation day for my babyyyyy Julian!!!” she exclaimed in the caption.

In addition to Sascha and Julian, Jerry and Jessica, who have been married since 1999, share son Shepherd, 15, who is only two-three years away from being college-aged. We can’t wait to see what future celebrations the family has in store for his TBD achievements as well!