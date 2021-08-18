See Pics

Jerry Seinfeld’s Wife Jessica Shares Rare Photos Of Son Julian, 18, As He Starts Duke University

Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld
Shutterstock
Jerry Seinfeld 'A Star is Born' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018
Jerry Seinfeld Good + Foundation Benefit: An Evening of Comedy and Music, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2018
Sascha Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jessica Seinfeld Good + Foundation Benefit: An Evening of Comedy and Music, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2018
Jerry Seinfeld Dave Chappelle in concert, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 23 Aug 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Jessica Seinfeld took to her Instagram story to share memorable photos of her and Jerry dropping their son Julian off at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina during move-in day.

Jerry Seinfeld, 67, and his wife Jessica, 49, marked a happy occasion on Aug. 17 when they helped their son Julian, 18, move into his dorm at Duke University. The proud mom shared several photos from the sweet day and all of them showed moments of her and the doting dad spending time with their second oldest child on the Durham, NC campus. In one pic, Jessica and Julian are posing together outside the university while smiling and in another, they appear to be sitting on a golf cart while riding around together and smiling once again. Check out the pics HERE!

“#2 is launched,” Jessica captioned the first pic. In the caption for the second, she hilariously indicated that she and Julian “lost Jerry” while making their way around the school. “Had fun even while searching campus for a lost Jerry in 95F heat. Why are some men the worst at directions and instructions?” the caption read.

Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld, Kids
Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld in a throwback pic with their kids, including Julian. (Shutterstock)

A third pic showed both Jessica and Jerry sitting alone while enjoying a snack. The actor was holding up what appeared to be a cup of coffee and a candy bar called Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews and happily smiled for the camera. “@goldenbergspeanutchews for college Move-in day sustenance. And for life,” Jessica cheekily wrote over the pic.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More

Terry Crews, Wynfrey Crews, Isaiah Crews, Naomi Burton-Crews, Rebecca Crews Sony Pictures Animation 'The Star' world premiere at the Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 12 November 2017
Terry Crews, Miley Crews, Naomi Burton-Crews, Rebecca King-Crews and Isaiah Crews 'Aladdin' film premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 21 May 2019
Masika and Fetty Wap's Daughter Khari Barbie first Birthday Party at W. Hotel in Hollywood. Pictured: Masika,Fetty Wap,Khari Barbie,Masika Fetty Wap Khari Barbie Ref: SPL1453239 040417 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Julian’s move to Duke University shouldn’t be to difficult considering his older sister Sascha, 20, also attends the school. Although his parents don’t post pics of him on a regular basis, he definitely appeared excited and ready to start a new chapter of his life in the latest photos.

Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld pose together at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Jessica’s latest pics of Julian’s big day come three months after she shared a pic of him posing in a suit and holding up a blue graduation gown on his high school graduation day. “Graduation day for my babyyyyy Julian!!!” she exclaimed in the caption.

In addition to Sascha and Julian, Jerry and Jessica, who have been married since 1999, share son Shepherd, 15, who is only two-three years away from being college-aged. We can’t wait to see what future celebrations the family has in store for his TBD achievements as well!