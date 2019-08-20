Jerry Seinfeld’s Wife Posts Sweet Photo With Oldest Daughter Sascha, 18, As She Heads Off To College

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica faced a bittersweet moment and felt the pangs millions of parents feel on Aug. 19 when they sent their oldest daughter Sascha off to Duke University.

Jerry Seinfeld‘s wife, Jessica Seinfeld, 47, shared a relatable moment to Instagram on Aug. 19 when she posted a photo her family posed for on the morning they said goodbye to their oldest daughter, Sascha, 18, as she left their Manhattan home and headed off to college at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. In the sweet pic, 65-year-old Jerry and Jessica can be seen smiling and posing with Sasha, who is holding their two adorable dogs, as well as their two sons, Julian, 16, and Shepherd, 14.

“New chapter begins for Sascha. Off to college! ⚡️ So many warm wishes and goobye’s sent our way from friends and family this morning before we left. Thank you! We feel tremendous gratitude for each and all. Ps – Julian is getting a haircut today,” Jessica’s caption for the photo read.

Jessica’s latest pic isn’t the first time she’s shared a happy moment with Sascha. On June 8, she took to Instagram to share a cute and funny photo of the gorgeous teen posing with her date for her school’s prom. Jerry’s behind ended up totally photobombing the pic when he could be seen bending over behind a tree in the background. “I could not resist posting Couple of The Year and Jerry’s Rear,” Jessica jokingly captioned the post.

Since Sascha is Jerry and Jessica’s oldest child and only daughter, we can understand the emotions a change like going to college can bring. We’re wishing Sascha the best in her new endeavor!