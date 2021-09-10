Drew Brees Sports Longer Hair On NFL Pregame Show & Fans Can’t Stop Talking — Before & After Photos

And just like that — Drew Brees has hair! Fans couldn’t help but notice that the former NFL star was sporting longer locks while broadcasting for NFL’s opening day on Sept. 9.

After 20 seasons in the NFL, Drew Brees retired in March 2021 — but that doesn’t mean he’ll be staying away from the football field. Drew now works as an analyst for Sunday Night Football, and was part of NBC’s NFL opening day broadcast on Sept. 9. However, it wasn’t his hot takes that had fans talking. Instead, the masses on social media couldn’t help but point out that Drew had much longer hair than the last time we saw him in public!

The last time Drew was on the football field was in Jan. 2021, when his team, the New Orleans Saints, lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. At the time, he had a noticeably receding hairline, which was not present during his broadcast debut eight months later. Once Drew showed up on the screen to give his commentary, fans couldn’t stop talking about the new look on Twitter.

“What if I told you the greatest comeback in Drew Brees’ career wasn’t on the field, but on his head?” one person tweeted, while another added, “As a fellow bald I CELEBRATE whatever’s going on with Drew Brees’ hair. It gives me hope!” Someone else joked, “Where did Drew Brees get his hair from,” and another viewer wrote, “Football is back! And so is Drew Brees’ hair!”

Drew began his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers in 2001, but was with the New Orleans Saints from 2006 until his retirement after the 2020 season. He helped lead the Saints to their only Super Bowl championship in 2010, and was named MVP for the game. Drew was 42 at the time he retired earlier this year.

Now, the former quarterback will still be busy with football, but will have a lot more time to devote to his family. He married his wife, Brittany, in 2003, and they have four kids together. The little ones helped Drew announce his retirement back in March.