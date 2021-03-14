Drew Brees’ 4 Kids Help Announce NFL Star’s Retirement By Rocking His Jerseys In Adorable Video

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees enlisted the help of his kids Baylen, 12, Bowen, 10, Callen, 8 and Rylen, 6, to make an adorable retirement announcement.

Drew Brees just announced that he is retiring from the NFL…and so did his kids! The 42-year-old New Orleans Saints quarterback’s children Baylen, 12, Bowen, 10, Callen, 8 and Rylen, 6 — whom he shares with wife Brittany Brees, 44 — broke the news in an adorable video that Drew posted to Instagram on March 14. In the clip, Drew’s three sons are seen rocking their dad’s #9 jersey (his daughter Rylen, meanwhile, opted out of the football attire and wore a cute polka dot top).

Each of Drew’s sons took turns to say the following message: “After 15 years in the Saints and 20 years in the NFL…our dad….is finally going to retire.” Then, all four of the Brees children exclaimed, “So that he can spend more time with us!” The siblings jumped in celebration while shouting, “Yayyy!!!!”

The video also arrived with a heartfelt message from Drew. “After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football,” Drew began the video’s caption. He continued, “Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us.”

“You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more,” Drew added, before concluding on the following note: “I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!

Drew is retiring as the current record-holder for throwing the most passing yards in NFL history (80,358). He has also thrown 571 touchdown passes in his career, which is the second-highest number within the NFL (Tom Brady currently holds that record with 581 touchdown passes).

Before his retirement, Drew had sparked controversy by saying that he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America” by kneeling amid the Black Lives Matter movement in June of 2020. Former San Francisco 49ers‘ star Colin Kaepernick started this form of peaceful protest against systematic racism and racial injustices. Drew came to realize that this was the real purpose of kneeling during the “National Anthem” at NFL games and apologized.

“I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities,” Drew wrote while clapping back at Donald Trump this past summer.