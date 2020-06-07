Mike Hill Calls Out Drew Brees Over His ‘Tone Deaf’ Anti-Kneeling Comments — ‘It Was Insensitive’

NFL commentator Mike Hill was not a fan of Saints QB Drew Brees’ recent comments in the wake of George Floyd’s senseless murder.

Fox Sports commentator, Mike Hill, 49, is bothered by the timing of Drew Brees‘, 41, comments as the Black Lives Matter protests carry on across our nation. “When it came to Drew Brees, I just thought that it was tone deaf,” Mike told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in an interview from his LA home on June 5. “I thought it was bad timing, I thought it was insensitive, I thought the first thing that popped out of his mouth was just wrong.”

The message that Mike is so irked by was posted on Drew’s Instagram account for #Blackouttuesday where people all over the world posted the same black photo to support the racial equality. But the next day, Drew posted another message where he stated his feelings on kneeling during the National Anthem, something that was started by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, 32. “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America,” Drew said. The message has since been edited and Drew took to a video message to apologize.

But Drew took things a step further as he addressed President Donald Trump, 73, who tweeted to the Super Bowl champ over the kneeling comments. “I am a big fan of Drew Brees,” Trump said. “I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high…We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!” Drew later issued a video addressing the President on his social media page realizing his comments were out of line.

Mike hopes the change of heart Drew and others may be seeing finally will open the door for Colin, who has been trying to spread his positive message since 2016. “When it comes to Colin Kaepernick, they should’ve given him a chance a long time ago,” Mike said. “We know the reason that he never had a chance to come back to the NFL. It had nothing to do with his skill set. He was black balled. Whether it’s to play for another team or just to work with the NFL which the NFL put out a statement and basically said all of the same things that Colin Kaepernick was basically saying. Absolutely I think the NFL should work with him in some kind of capacity.”

This is a sensitive time for our nation as 75 cities around the country have held peaceful protests in support of Black Lives Matter after so many senseless killings and racial injustice. On May 25, Minneapolis a group of 4 police officers were video taped brutally murdering George Floyd, 46, by sitting on his neck. George calmly told the officers, “I can’t breathe,” to which according to footage, they continued suffocating him. After 8 minutes and 46 seconds, George died. The officer who was responsible for sitting on George’s neck, Derek Chauvin, along with accompanying policemen J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao have been charged variously with second and third degree murder and manslaughter as they await their trials.