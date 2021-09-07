NeNe Leakes Supported By Porsha Williams & More ‘RHOA’ Stars At Gregg’s Celebration Of Life

Phaedra Parks and more of NeNe Leakes’ ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ co-stars came out to pay tribute to the reality star’s late husband.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta gathered together on Monday September 6 to honor Gregg Leakes‘ memory, after his death at 66 from stage 3 colon cancer on Wednesday September 1. Gregg’s wife NeNe, 53, put together the celebration of life, which looked like a heartfelt and emotional affair. Her fellow RHOA stars attended the event to show support for their friend and co-star.

Many of NeNe’s co-stars took to their Instagram Stories to show clips from the event. It seemed like the event was a celebration of Gregg in every sense. Porsha Williams, 40, showed how the venue was setup for the tribute to Gregg. She posted a video of music playing loudly, while sparklers went off in front of a projected photo of Gregg. There were also balloons and older pictures of NeNe’s late husband. Marlo Hampton, 45, posted a video of herself and NeNe singing and dancing along with a band in front of the projected photo of Gregg. Phaedra Parks, 47, also posted a short video of herself at the celebration along with Marlo and their fellow RHOA alum Eva Marcille, 36. Falynn Guobadia, 31, also posted photos from the celebration and thanked NeNe for having her. “May God continue to give you strength during this difficult time. Our prayers are with you and your family,” Falynn wrote in her caption.

Earlier on Monday, NeNe posted a photo of herself kissing Gregg and announced that she would honor his life with friends. “Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it,” she wrote in the caption along with a broken heart emoji. The sweet photo of the couple kissing was only of the ways that NeNe paid tribute to Gregg following his death. The day after he died, the RHOA alum posted a sweet video of the couple dancing on Instagram with a series of hearts and broken hearts in the caption. The couple’s 22-year-old son Brentt also posted a series of pictures of his father, after his passing. “Damn i miss my daddy. Rest Up Pop , Love You,” he wrote in a caption.