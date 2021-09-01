Cynthia Bailey & More ‘RHOA’ Stars Rally Around NeNe After Gregg Leakes’ ‘Heartbreaking’ Death

So many ‘Real Housewives’ star are ‘heartbroken’ after hearing the news of Gregg Leakes’ death on Sept. 1. See Cynthia Bailey, Andy Cohen and more Bravo stars’ reactions.

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans witnessed “so many good times” between Gregg Leakes and his co-stars over the years, and now, many people like Cynthia Bailey, Andy Cohen and more are “heartbroken” to hear NeNe Leakes‘ husband died on September 1.

“So many good times & so many amazing memories. Gregg was always so loving, funny & kind. So blessed to have had him in my life. Sending my heartfelt condolences to

@NeNeLeakes and her family. Thinking of you & my heart and prayers are with you,” Cynthia wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, shortly after the heartbreaking news broke.

Heartbroken💔

Andy Cohen was quick to follow, saying, “I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family”.

Porsha Williams took to Instagram to post a tribute, and she said, “Truly heartbreaking news 💔 Love and prayers for dear Nene & the Leakes family 🙏🏾 #Speechless 💔 🥺We love you Greg #FuckCancer”.

Meanwhile, Marlo Hampton wrote, “My heart is truly broken 💔for @neneleakes my sincere condolences to you, Brent and you’re entire family. Thank you Gregg for letting me be the 3rd wheel many nights. I’ll always remember our jokes about “smell me Marlo” (insider) you were the man with the scents! This one is hard. #fcancer Rest In Peace Gregg. Such a good man, always so sweet and kind to me. You held your family down like no other.”

Finally, RHOA OG star Kim Zolciak took to her Instagram Story to share an image of her and Gregg together. Over that photo, she wrote, “Always the voice of reason. Sending all my love to [NeNe Leakes] and your family”.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” Ernest Dukes, the Leakes family’s rep, told HollywoodLife, following Gregg’s passing. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.” Gregg passed away at age 66 after fighting stage 3 colon cancer for a second time.