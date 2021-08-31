Watch

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate 7th Anniversary With Sweet Tributes: ‘A Lifetime To Go’

Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union stuns in all white as she steps out for a romantic dinner date with her husband Dwyane Wade at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been married for seven years – and they’re just getting started! The two celebrated their anniversary with sweet messages.

“Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now,” wrote Gabrielle Union at the start of her Aug. 30 Instagram post in honor of her and Dwyane Wade’s seventh wedding anniversary. Gabrielle’s video (click here to watch) was a “greatest hits” compilation of the past seven years, from their 2014 wedding day to the vacations taken with their kids —  Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14, Xavier, 7, and 2-year-old Kaavia – all soundtracked to “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now,” by McFadden & Whitehead. “7 years and a lifetime to go,” added Gabrielle, 48, in her message. “My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I [heart] you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary, baby.”

(Instagram)

Dwyane, 39, responded on his Instagram Story, saying that the last “7 years was light…LFG!” It seems he was ready for the next seven years of their marriage, and he wasn’t the only one. Both his and Gabrielle’s IG Story was full of well-wishes from friends, all celebrating their anniversary. Judging by the videos they shared, the Wades’ party in Paris included fine dining, plenty of friends, and a private performance from Robin Thicke.

In honor of this occasion, Gabrielle and Dwyane have been living it up over in Europe – and sharing all their adventures on Instagram. On Friday (Aug. 27), Gabrielle posted a slow-motion video of her on a boat, showering off after a swim. “Someone bring me a glass of [water],” she captioned the video, which featured “Coming In Hot” by Andy Mineo and Lecrae. Two days before this thirty thirst-trap, Dwyane shared a series of photos of him getting close to his wife while they both were aboard a yacht. A day before that, Gab posted a video of her snuggling with Dwyane while they cruised around Corsica. Apparently, the NBA champ couldn’t keep his hands to himself, and the video showed him grabbing his wife’s butt. She didn’t seem too upset by that.

Related Gallery

Gabrielle Union's Sexiest Pics

Gabrielle Union 'America's Got Talent' TV show, Season 14, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Sep 2019 Wearing The Blonds
Gabrielle Union 'America's Got Talent' TV show, Season 14, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2019 Wearing Georges Chakra
Gabrielle Union'America's Got Talent' TV show, Season 14, Live Show Final, Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Sep 2019Wearing Jenny Packham

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the 2019 ESPY Awards (Shutterstock)

The couple seemingly kicked off this #WadeWorldTour in late August, traveling throughout the Mediterranean while wearing next to nothing. On Aug. 20, Gabrielle and Dwyane took a ride on a giant inflatable flamingo, sipping a bit of the bubbly while bobbing along the waters of the Almafi Coast. It’s unclear when this vacation will come to an end, but judging by how committed these two are to their love and marriage, expect plenty more #WadeWordTours in the future.