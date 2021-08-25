Video

Dwyane Wade Grabs Gabrielle Union’s Backside As They Kiss In Their Swimsuits — Video

gabrielle union
Spread Pictures / MEGA
Singer Dua Lipa wears a Leopard print bikini while with her boyfriend poolside in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Anwar Hadid,Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5137704 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson pack on the PDA in Miami Beach, Florida. Pete and Kaia spent the day at the pool before attending a friends wedding at night. Pictured: Kaia Gerber,Pete Davidson Ref: SPL5131356 231119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are seen kissing in Miami Beach. Pictured: Camila Cabello,Shawn Mendes Ref: SPL5106592 290719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are seen in Miami Beach, Pictured: Rachel Lindsay,Bryan Abasolo,Rachel Lindsay Bryan Abasolo Ref: SPL1630108 211217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union are seriously the cutest couple ever & they proved that in a new PDA-filled video.

Dwyane Wade, 39, and Gabrielle Union, 48, are enjoying their Mediterranean vacation on a yacht and they proved how in love they are in a new video. Gab posted a video of her and Dwyane kissing while in swimsuits and he even gave her backside a little squeeze. Gab captioned the adorable video, “Stop playin wit that man!!! #wadeworldtour2021 #wadeswithfriends #canirelax.”

In the video, Gab was rocking a pastel yellow bikini featuring a triangle top and tide-sie bottoms while Dwyane wore a black bathing suit and a do-rag. The lovebirds shared a kiss on the lips while Dwyane grabbed her behind and then they break apart and Dwyane said “look at this s**t y’all,” referring to the gorgeous scenery, while Gab danced to the song on the radio.

The couple has been on a European vacation this week and aside from this video, Gab posted a slideshow of photos from the Amalfi Coast. The couple looked super cute as they lounged in the ocean on a massive flamingo float while Gab rocked a halterneck black bikini.

Dwyane and Gab are one of our favorite Hollywood couples and we love that they always show PDA. Earlier in the month, on Aug. 8, the pair boarded a private jet in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts after celebrating former president, Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

Related Gallery

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union -- See Photos Of The Couple

Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union stuns in all white as she steps out for a romantic dinner date with her husband Dwyane Wade at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

They looked madly in love as the two shared a sweet kiss before boarding the plane. Gab looked casual and chic in a bright green crewneck sweatshirt that said RH on the front with matching sweat shorts. She topped her look off with a pair of crisp white sneakers and a BOYY bag. Dwyane was dressed in a head-to-toe white ensemble featuring a collared white shirt and baggy trousers.