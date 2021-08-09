See Pic

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Share A Sweet Kiss After Leaving Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash — Photo

gabrielle union
Maciel-Ngre-GLH / BACKGRID
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Music star John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen were seen arriving at Martha Vineyard private airport for Obama 60th Birthday party. Pictured: John Legend BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper are seen happily arriving at Martha Vineyard for Obama's 60th birthday party.Pictured: Bradley CooperBACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade looked adorable as they shared a kiss while leaving Martha’s Vineyard after Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

Gabrielle Union, 48, and Dwyane Wade, 39, are the cutest couple ever. The pair boarded a private jet in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts on August 8 after celebrating former president, Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party. They looked madly in love as the two shared a sweet kiss before boarding the plane. Gab looked casual and chic in a bright green crewneck sweatshirt that said RH on the front with matching sweat shorts. She topped her look off with a pair of crisp white sneakers. Dwyane was dressed in a head-to-toe white ensemble featuring a collared white shirt and baggy trousers.

gabrielle union
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade shared a kiss before boarding a private plane at the Martha’s Vineyard airport on August 8. (Maciel-Ngre-GLH / BACKGRID)
gabrielle union
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade left Martha’s Vineyard after celebrating Obama’s birthday & Gab looked fabulous in a floral maxi dress while Dwyane rocked this head-to-toe white outfit. (Maciel-Ngre-GLH / BACKGRID)

Earlier that day, before getting on the plane, Gab looked super stylish in a halterneck orange and black maxi dress that had a ruffled skirt and a completely open back. She styled the dress with a pair of sky-high brown leather platform heels. She swapped this fancy look for her sweatsuit later on, before getting on the plane.

Related Gallery

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union -- See Photos Of The Couple

Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union stuns in all white as she steps out for a romantic dinner date with her husband Dwyane Wade at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

During the fun-filled weekend, the couple showed major PDA and cuddled up together. Another one of our favorite looks from them was when Gab rocked a pink and yellow long-sleeve cropped button-down with a checkered pattern all over it. She styled the top with matching tight pink short shorts and sneakers. Dwyane rocked bright blue shorts and a black graphic hoodie.

Obama’s birthday party brought about tons of celebs and it looked like it was so much fun. Other stars in attendance included Beyonce and Jay-Z, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and so many more VIP guests.