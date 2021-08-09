Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Share A Sweet Kiss After Leaving Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash — Photo

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade looked adorable as they shared a kiss while leaving Martha’s Vineyard after Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

Gabrielle Union, 48, and Dwyane Wade, 39, are the cutest couple ever. The pair boarded a private jet in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts on August 8 after celebrating former president, Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party. They looked madly in love as the two shared a sweet kiss before boarding the plane. Gab looked casual and chic in a bright green crewneck sweatshirt that said RH on the front with matching sweat shorts. She topped her look off with a pair of crisp white sneakers. Dwyane was dressed in a head-to-toe white ensemble featuring a collared white shirt and baggy trousers.

Earlier that day, before getting on the plane, Gab looked super stylish in a halterneck orange and black maxi dress that had a ruffled skirt and a completely open back. She styled the dress with a pair of sky-high brown leather platform heels. She swapped this fancy look for her sweatsuit later on, before getting on the plane.

During the fun-filled weekend, the couple showed major PDA and cuddled up together. Another one of our favorite looks from them was when Gab rocked a pink and yellow long-sleeve cropped button-down with a checkered pattern all over it. She styled the top with matching tight pink short shorts and sneakers. Dwyane rocked bright blue shorts and a black graphic hoodie.

Obama’s birthday party brought about tons of celebs and it looked like it was so much fun. Other stars in attendance included Beyonce and Jay-Z, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and so many more VIP guests.