See Pics

Gabrielle Union Cozies Up To Husband Dwyane Wade In Yellow Short Shorts On Vacation — Pics

gabrielle
ROMA/MEGA
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union stuns in all white as she steps out for a romantic dinner date with her husband Dwyane Wade at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are having the time of their lives on the ‘Wade World Tour’ as they yacht around the Mediterranean.

Dwyane Wade, 39, and Gabrielle Union, 48, have jetted off on a European getaway, and appear to be enjoying every moment of their “Wade World Tour.” The former NBA star, and the Bring It On actress were all smiles as they posed for a series of new snaps while vacationing on a yacht in the Mediterranean. Dwyane took to Instagram on August 25 to share pics of himself and Gabby getting cozy in front of the yacht railing, while laughing and smiling sweetly at each other.

The actress opted for a pair of lemon-hued short shorts, which she paired with a matching yellow bikini top as she pulled her hair back into a half up-half down ‘do. Earlier in the week, she posted a video of her and Dwyane kissing while in swimsuits, as he gave her backside a little squeeze. Gab captioned the adorable video, “Stop playin wit that man!!! #wadeworldtour2021 #wadeswithfriends #canirelax.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014 and share daughter Kaavia James, 3, have also posted posted a series of other photos from the trip, as they partied with pals, rode jet skis, and relaxed on large floating devices in the ocean. In one such snap, she and Dwyane sipped rosé on the back of an inflatable flamingo.

gabrielle
Gabrielle & Dwyane. Image: ROMA/MEGA

Related Gallery

Stars In Short Shorts -- See Pics Of Celebs Rocking Daisy Dukes & More

EXCLUSIVE: Lily-Rose Depp is all smiles as she walks with a friend in New York City. The actress, 22, was last week spotted making out with actor Austin Butler in London. Lily-Rose, is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA778190_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* "9-1-1" actress Angela Bassett seen shopping at Whole Foods in Los Angeles. Angela makes history as the highest-paid black actress in TV history. The actress is making $450,000. per episode.Pictured: Angela BassettBACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go hand in hand during Miami date night. Rihanna displayed her famous legs wearing tiny denim shorts with a flame-inspired blouse during the outing. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In the second photo she posted, Gab was seen climbing a ladder onto a boat, offering fans a full-view of her gorgeous two piece swimsuit. A third snap showed the former Miami Heat point guard flashing a peace sign, and kicking back on the floatie. The pair have certainly been living it up this summer! Prior to their luxurious European getaway, Dwyane and Gabrielle were two of the many celebrities who attended former President Barack Obama‘s 60th birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard, and they shared a kiss before boarding a private jet after the event.