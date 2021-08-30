Kelly Ripa, 50, Goes Makeup-Free In A Selfie With Mark Consuelos As She Jokes About Being ‘Empty Nesters’

Kelly Ripa looked fabulous when she went completely makeup-free in a cute selfie with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

If there’s one thing for sure about Kelly Ripa, 50, it’s that she always looks flawless with or without makeup and that’s exactly what happened when she went completely makeup-free in a new selfie. The talk show host posted a photo of her cuddled up on the couch with her husband, Mark Consuelos, 50, as the two rocked comfy clothes. Kelly had on a sweatshirt and her glasses while Mark rocked a white T-shirt.

Kelly posted the photo with the caption, “So far we are crushing this empty nest thing.” Kelly and Mark have three kids together – Lola, 20, Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18 – all of which have officially gone off to college. Hence why Kelly said they’re “empty nesters” now. The couple just moved Joaquin into the University of Michigan this past weekend.

So many people – both family and celebs commented on her post with Andy Cohen writing, “Awwwww,” and Kelly’s oldest son, Michael, writing, “I had almost no doubt.” Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna commented, “Omg sending so much love,” with a bunch of red hearts and actress Naomi Watts wrote, “Omg so funny and sorry. It must hurt bad.”

Kelly is always going au natural and opting out of wearing makeup and we love that about her. Earlier this summer, Kelly and Mark were on vacation when she posted a photo wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with not a drop of makeup on.