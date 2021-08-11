Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Son Michael, 24, Reveals Why He Won’t Post Racy Photos Like Them

Michael hilariously described his parents’ risqué Instagram posts — including Kelly’s recent swimsuit photos — as a ‘curse’, explaining that he’s ‘reserved and private’ person.

Don’t expect Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo’s son Michael, 24, to start posting sexy Instagrams like his parents. “I’m a pretty reserved and private guy, and I think that’s the very reason why — because I’ve seen this nonsense and I want no part of it, honestly,” on E!’s Daily Pop.

When asked about having “younger” parents (Kelly and Mark are both 50), the NYU grad described the situation as both a “blessing” and a “curse” to the entertainment outlet. “It’s a blessing because you get to spend more time with them..It’s a curse because they post stuff like this,” Michael said, referencing his mom and dads’ risqué swimsuit posts.

Recently, Kelly posed in a sexy black swimsuit while Mark hilariously checked out her derriére. “When the end is in sight,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host quipped in her July 22 caption. Shortly after the post, Kelly grilled her son about what he thought of the pic. “You know what I mean… I think it’s fine,” Michael awkwardly shared while on her talk show.

The pair have never been shy about PDA, having met while playing on-screen lovers Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos on the long running series All My Children. Kelly and Mark shared plenty of steamy moments as characters on the ABC soap opera, which went off the air in 2011 after 41 years. Kelly and Mark tied the knot in 1996, welcoming Michael the following year, followed by Lola, now 20, in 2001, and Joaquin, now 18, in 2003.

The couple, who have been married for 25 years, once again played on-screen love interests on The CW’s Riverdale — but with a twist: Kelly was a mistress to Mark’s regular character Hiram Lodge, who is married to Marisol Nichols‘ Hermione Lodge. “I mean, it’s pretty weird,” Michael said of watching the episodes, which were shot in Vancouver, Canada, back. “That was a couple seasons back, but it was still really surreal and strange. I don’t know how I feel about it,” he confessed.

Michael also joined the series as a young Hiram back in season 3, which both Kelly and Mark proudly shared on social media. “Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram…We are so proud,” Mark wrote, while Kelly took a slightly snarkier approach.”[Dad] and I would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that,” she hilariously wrote.