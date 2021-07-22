Interview

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Son Michael, 24, Reveals How He Feels About His Mom’s Sexy Swimsuit Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ eldest son reacted to his parents’ latest swimsuit photo, revealing that he’s not embarrassed by his mom and dad.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ son is not embarrassed by his parents’ sexy Instagram posts. Michael, 24, joined his mom and her TV co-host Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, July 22. When Ryan asked about a recent photo shared by his mom, 50, in which her longtime husband, 50, fawns over her butt by the pool, Michael shared his thoughts.

“Oh man,” Michael replied, prompting a response from his mom. “What? What do you mean?” Kelly grilled her son. “You know what I mean,” Michael responded, and the trio shared a laugh. “I think it’s fine,” Michael finally admitted. In the post in question, Kelly can be seen leaned over in a one-piece bikini as her husband stares at her rear in excitement.

She captioned the post. “When the end is in sight……” with a silly tongue emoji.

Along with Michael, Kelly and Mark also share children Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18, together. And while their eldest son might be undeterred by their sexy photos, the couple’s daughter, on the other hand, might not be as fine with it. During an interview with PEOPLE alongside her mom last August, Lola jokingly called her mom’s occasional butt selfies “ridiculous” and revealed she ignores “thirst trap” photos of her dad.

“I thought you were going to say I shouldn’t post thirst trap pictures of your dad,” Kelly said when Lola remarked on her “belfies.” Her daughter responded, “That’s disgusting. I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that.” Lola jokingly added, “I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I’m kidding, I would never.”

As for Michael, who is undeterred by his mother’s belfies and thirst traps, the young actor appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday to discuss playing a younger version of his dad’s character, Hiram Lodge, in the CW series Riverdale. He talked about trying to match the confidence of his veteran actor dad. “My dad is my voice but with confident,” Michael said after Ryan noted that he sounded like Mark after previewing an episode clip. “So when talking I gotta sound like I know what I’m doing.”