News

Monica Lewinsky Reveals Why She Insisted On Including Thong-Flashing Scene In ‘Impeachment’

Monica Lewinsky
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Monica Lewinsky is an executive producer of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’, and so she had a big say in what was show in the series revisiting her infamous affair with President Bill Clinton.

When viewers tune into Impeachment: American Crime Story on FX on Sept. 7, they’ll be reminded of the infamous affair that took place in the mid 1990s between 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky and President Bill Clinton. The highly-anticipated series will revisit that scandal, which resulted in President Clinton’s impeachment. Monica, now 48, endured brutal bullying after the affair was exposed, but has decided to share her side of the story as an executive producer on Impeachment. And in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Monica revealed that she insisted the show’s producers include a scene that will feature Monica, played by Beanie Feldstein, flashing a sliver of her thong to President Clinton, played by Clive Owen.

Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky, Beanie Feldstein
Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky, Beanie Feldstein at the ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ screening in NY on July 26, 2021 (Photo: rank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock)

“Listen, I would’ve loved to have been really selfish and said, ‘That’s great that you guys think we don’t have to show that, fantastic,’ but I’m incredibly experienced in understanding how people see this story,” she told THR. Monica also explained to the outlet that the thong-flashing moment — which was featured in the Starr Report, a roundup of allegations against President Clinton that caused him to be impeached — was a vital part of story, and thus she felt that she’d be blamed if she omitted it from the limited series. “So, ultimately, I felt two things: One was that I shouldn’t get a pass because I’m a producer; and two, that it was unfair to the team and to the project because it would leave everybody vulnerable,” Monica said.

However, Monica was not fully involved in creating every scene that fans will see on the show. As she explained to THR, Monica took a back seat in her leadership for the intimate moments between President Clinton and Hilary Clinton, the latter of whom is played by Edie Falco. That decision, Monica said, was for “myriad, obvious reasons.”

Related Gallery

'American Crime Story' Season 3: Photos Of Beanie Feldstein & More Stars Of 'Impeachment'

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Sarah Paulson is unrecognizable as she is seen for the first time as Linda Tripp and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinski as they have a chat near their trailers just off the set of the highly anticipated 3rd season of American Crime Story. Director Ryan Murphy was also seen on set as he returns for the third time Pictured: Beanie Feldstein BACKGRID USA 10 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Sarah Paulson is unrecognizable as she is seen for the first time as Linda Tripp and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinski as they have a chat near their trailers just off the set of the highly anticipated 3rd season of American Crime Story. Director Ryan Murphy was also seen on set as he returns for the third time Pictured: Sara Paulson, Beanie Feldstein BACKGRID USA 10 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Annaleigh Ashford is seen in character as Bill Clinton sexual harassment accuser Paula Jones in the hotly anticipated 'American Crime Story: Impeachment'. These are the first pictures of Ryan Murphy's upcoming TV series depicting the days leading up to Bill Clinton's 1999 impeachment scandal, triggered by his steamy affair with intern Monica Lewinsky. Lewinsky is a producer on the FX show which was filming on Friday (nov 6) in Los Angeles. Paula Jones was an Arkansas state employee who sued Clinton for sexual harassment in 1994. They eventually reached an out-of-court settlement in 1998. Annaleigh, a Tony-winning Broadway star, was spotted filming beachside scenes wearing a grey sweater and black cycling shorts and pushing a stroller. A stand in child doll was used at times during various takes for the scene. It is reported that Jones hid away in a Long Beach apartment while the scandal raged around her. British actor Clive Jones will play the president while actress Beanie Feldstein takes on the high profile role of Lewinsky. Sarah Paulson will also star as her one-time confidante Linda Tripp. Pictured: AnnaLeigh Ashford Ref: SPL5196875 071120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Impeachment features a star-studded cast that also includes Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge. Ryan Murphy is the creator and one of the lead executive producers of Impeachment, which is the third installation of the American Crime Story anthology, following The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Asssination of Gianni Versace.

In a previous interview with VarietyRyan opened up about how involved Monica was in bringing her story to television alongside him. “She’s involved with every script, gives a lot of insights and thoughts,” Ryan said. “The great thing about the story that we’re telling is it’s Monica’s story, which I think needs to be told.” Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere September 7 on FX.