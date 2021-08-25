Adele Goes Makeup-Free For Sexy Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul — New Photos

Adele was spotted getting in and out of a vehicle while going on a romantic date with her boyfriend Rich Paul at a European restaurant in West Hollywood on the night of Aug. 23.

Adele, 33, showed off her natural beauty during her latest dinner date with her boyfriend Rich Paul, 39. The singer stepped out to visit the European eatery, Olivetta, in West Hollywood, CA with the sports agent on Aug. 23 and opted for no makeup. She was photographed getting in and out of a car outside the restaurant and wore a black jacket as well a black face mask and hoop earrings. Check out the pics HERE!

Rich was also photographed walking outside and was wearing a long-sleeved denim button-down shirt and black pants. He also wore a black face mask and white and black sneakers as he looked around when cameras captured him.

Adele and Rich’s latest outing comes just six days after they made headlines for another dinner date in Beverly Hills. The “When We Were Young” crooner hid underneath the hood attached to her sweatshirt in photos that were taken at the location. She wore a red peacoat over the shirt and jogging pants and had sunglasses on that gave off a low-key vibe.

Rich rocked a comfortable-looking gray sweatsuit for the outing and appeared to also go low-key in a face mask. They were both seen exiting the Peninsula Hotel, which is where the restaurant they dined in was located.

Adele and Rich, who have yet to confirm that they’re dating, have seemed to be trying to keep their new relationship as private as possible since they first sparked romance rumors in early July. They were first seen attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals together and were then seen enjoying a date and showing off PDA at the Cipriani restaurant in New York City. They also went on a triple date with LeBron James, who is Rich’s client, and his wife Savannah Brinson as well as fellow NBA player Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina Earl at Giorgio Baldi in Beverly Hills, CA on Aug. 1.