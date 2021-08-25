See Pics

Adele Goes Makeup-Free For Sexy Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul — New Photos

Shutterstock
Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
Malibu, CA - British Singer, Adele enjoys a night out with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer was surrounded by friends and security as she snuck her way out of the resturant. Adele continued the party all the way to the parking lot as she is seen carrying a drink out of the resturant.
Newport, RI - Adele, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz (wearing white sneakers), and Joel Madden seen arriving at Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner in Newport, Rhode Island.
New York, NY - Adele rocks a pair of Nike Air Max 270 while stepping out of her NYC apt ahead of a busy afternoon in the Big Apple.
Adele was spotted getting in and out of a vehicle while going on a romantic date with her boyfriend Rich Paul at a European restaurant in West Hollywood on the night of Aug. 23.

Adele, 33, showed off her natural beauty during her latest dinner date with her boyfriend Rich Paul, 39. The singer stepped out to visit the European eatery, Olivetta, in West Hollywood, CA with the sports agent on Aug. 23 and opted for no makeup. She was photographed getting in and out of a car outside the restaurant and wore a black jacket as well a black face mask and hoop earrings. Check out the pics HERE!

Rich was also photographed walking outside and was wearing a long-sleeved denim button-down shirt and black pants. He also wore a black face mask and white and black sneakers as he looked around when cameras captured him.

Adele
Adele poses at the Grammy Awards. (Shutterstock)

Adele and Rich’s latest outing comes just six days after they made headlines for another dinner date in Beverly Hills. The “When We Were Young” crooner hid underneath the hood attached to her sweatshirt in photos that were taken at the location. She wore a red peacoat over the shirt and jogging pants and had sunglasses on that gave off a low-key vibe.

AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages

Rich rocked a comfortable-looking gray sweatsuit for the outing and appeared to also go low-key in a face mask. They were both seen exiting the Peninsula Hotel, which is where the restaurant they dined in was located.

Rich Paul
Rich Paul during a previous outing. (Shutterstock)

Adele and Rich, who have yet to confirm that they’re dating, have seemed to be trying to keep their new relationship as private as possible since they first sparked romance rumors in early July. They were first seen attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals together and were then seen enjoying a date and showing off PDA at the Cipriani restaurant in New York City. They also went on a triple date with LeBron James, who is Rich’s client, and his wife Savannah Brinson as well as fellow NBA player Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina Earl at Giorgio Baldi in Beverly Hills, CA on Aug. 1.