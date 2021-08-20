Granger Smith & Wife Amber Welcome Baby Boy 2 Years After Tragic Death Of Son River

Granger Smith and wife Amber have welcomed their fourth child together! See the sweet snapshot of baby boy Maverick Beckham.

Granger Smith and wife Amber have welcomed baby number four! The country singer, 41, announced the arrival of his son Maverick Beckham on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 20. The baby boy made his grand debut ahead of the weekend, and the singer has confirmed that baby and mom are doing well.

“He’s here!” Granger captioned a photo of his wife, 39, in a hospital bed with their fast-asleep newborn. “Wow…so many emotions. Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great.” The couple also share children Lincoln Monarch, 7, London, 9, and the late River Kelly, who tragically passed in 2019 at the age of 3, together.

The longtime couple, who wed in 2010, announced the pregnancy news in March, about two years after the death of their son, who died in an accidental drowning. “We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith,” Granger wrote on Instagram in 2019. “Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.” He added, “Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.” The singer requested for donations to be made to Dell Children’s Medical Center in his late son’s name in lieu of gifts and flowers.

Granger and Amber announced their fourth pregnancy with an emotional video that also paid homage to their late baby boy. “Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed, and we will continue honoring your big, little legacy until we come home to you,” Amber reflected. Her husband reflected in his Instagram post that shared the video, “I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless.” He added, “Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all!”

The couple previously revealed that the name Maverick Beckham is a meaningful ode to River. “I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn’t want him to be so tied to River,” Amber said in a YouTube video. “But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name.” She revealed that Beckham means “home by the river.”