Country Star Granger Smith Mourns Loss Of Son River, 3, After Toddler Dies In ‘Tragic Accident’ – See Post

Country singer Granger Smith took to Instagram to share some heartbreaking news: his 3-year-old son River sadly died in a ‘tragic accident.’ Fellow musicians like Maren Morris have messaged him condolences.

It’s a sad day for the country music community. Singer Granger Smith opened up about the heartbreaking loss of his 3-year-old son on June 6. The “Backroad Song” hitmaker took to his Instagram to share a sweet photo of him hugging his toddler, River Kelly Smith, alongside a devastating caption, revealing that the child sadly died in a “tragic accident.”

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” he wrote, adding that him and his wife Amber Bartlett “made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life.”

The caption continued: “Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.” Granger requested his friends and followers that instead of sending the family flowers or gifts, to donate to the Dell Children’s Medical Center in his son’s name.

Members of the country music community were quick to reach out with condolences. Maren Morris commented on the post, writing, “I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time.” Kane Brown also commented, saying, “I’m here for you if you need anything at all bro just hit me up.” Our thoughts are with Granger and his family during this incredibly difficult time.