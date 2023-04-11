Granger Smith: 5 Things To Know About The Country Music Star Dropping His Career For The Church

Granger Smith, 43, is retiring from country music to focus on serving his local church. Granger made the announcement via a heartfelt Instagram and TikTok video he shared on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. “I have been so nervous to make this video just because of the implications of what it means for my wife and my family,” he noted before revealing that his upcoming River tour will be his last. The tour, which kicks off on April 13, is named after his 3-year-old son River, who died from a drowning accident in their Texas home in June 2019.

“I have a strong desire to pursue ministry,” the “19 Forever” hitmaker continued in his video. “This doesn’t mean I’m gonna start a church or a crusade or a revival. This means me and my family are gonna serve our local church. We are gonna pour into that church as members and have my pastors and leaders pour into me.” He also revealed that he has been working toward a master’s degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

“I am so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter, but to a large extent, I have no idea what it will look like,” Granger wrote in his caption. “I just want to glorify God the best way that I can. I want to learn and grow and serve my local church and allow my pastors to equip and affirm those next steps. Lord willing, I want to be used to help people find their purpose.” He also announced his book, Like a River, which explores his life following his son’s death.

1. Granger’s Most Known Song Is ‘Backroad Song’

The hit peaked at No. 4 on Billboard‘s Billboard Country Digital Songs chart. “I’ve never gotten a single into the top 10 on the iTunes chart before; this is the first time,” Granger told Billboard in 2015. “It just popped out and started shooting up the chart. I started to think, ‘Wow. We’ve got something here.’”

“It’s a testament to how loyal our fans are, and they have always been so great at telling their friends about us and spreading the word,” he continued. “They are so vocal about it. When someone says, ‘I just heard Granger Smith’s new single, and it’s the song of the summer’ — that’s gold to me. I can never convince their friends who don’t know me better than they can. That’s the story of how this has happened and how strong the grass-roots approach is.”

Granger has landed “Backroad Song” plus four other songs on the Country Airplay chart as well: “If The Boot Fits,” “Happens Like That,” “You’re In It,” and “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads”.

2. Granger Signed With EMI Music Publishing When He Was 19

The country crooner was a freshman at Texas A&M when he recorded his first album, 1998’s Waiting on Forever. His work caught the attention of EMI Music Publishing and they signed a “writing and publishing deal” with him a few years later, per All Music. Granger eventually returned to Texas to finish his degree, but continued to perform at local bars while also releasing new music. His first major record deal came in 2015, and forth came the 2016 album Remington.

3. The Death Of Granger’s Son Changed His Relationship With God

Granger has always identified as a Christian, but his religion became more important to him as he healed from the loss of his son. “As I was reading the Bible, I was coming across things with a new heart and eyes opened. During my healing, I was reading things like Mark 8:36, where Jesus said, ‘If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever would save his life will lose it. But whoever loses his life for my sake, and the gospel, will save it.’ Then he goes on to say, ‘For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?'” Granger explained to PEOPLE in April 2023.

“I was sitting there looking at that through my broken healing, and this was during COVID, and I wasn’t touring, and I was reading this like, ‘Where in country music am I modeling that for other people? Because all I’m doing as far as I see — and I’m not speaking to any other artist — is glorifying myself,'” he continued. “That’s a contradiction that has built up within me over and over until I had to come to this conclusion that there’s now a turning point, a new direction for my life.”

4. Granger Is A Family Man

Granger and his wife, Amber, have been married since 2010. Aside from their late son, River, they have three kids together: sons Lincoln and Maverick, and daughter, London. Lincoln was 7 years old and London was 9 when their parents welcomed their fourth child into the family in 2021. Maverick’s birth represented a new chapter for the Smith clan.

“We really needed a fresh start,” the former country star explained to PEOPLE in March 2021. “We didn’t need to forget anything — we just needed a new change of pace where we’re really reestablishing new roots on a new piece of land with some new neighbors, a new grocery store and a new way to work. And getting us out of the rut that it’s easy to get into, especially after tragedy, where you start driving the same road and you start thinking the same thoughts and you kind of get sucked into the same path.”

5. Granger Is An Actor And Author

Granger has ventured into other creative outlets other than writing and recording music. In 2022, Granger starred in his very first film, called Moonrise. The film follows a widowed man’s journey back to his daughter, career, and happiness after he forms a strong bond with a horse.

Plus, in Aug. 2023, he is releasing his first-ever book, as mentioned above. “There’s things in here that are extremely vulnerable. It’s very personal,” he revealed to PEOPLE ahead of its release. “But the overwhelming feeling was that if my story could help others, then it’s worth it, then it matters.”