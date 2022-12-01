Justin Bieber & Mom Pattie Mallette Reunite For Church In LA: Rare Photos

Justin Bieber and his mom Pattie Mallette walked alongside each other while wearing casual outfits outside the building.

By:
December 1, 2022 12:02AM EST
Justin Bieber, Pattie Mallette
View gallery
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber sags showing his underwear as he and his mother Pattie arrive for a Churchome church service at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 30 NOVEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber looks a bit under the weather as he steps out for a solo dinner at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Ca. He kept quiet when asked about Hailey and Selena reconciling their differences over the weekend. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 17 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: PRJ / BACKGRID

Justin Bieber, 28, and Pattie Mallette, 47, were spotted on a rare outing together this week. The singer and the his mom were headed to a church in Los Angeles, CA when they were photographed walking near each other outside. He wore a turquoise and light red hoodie, gray sweatpants, gray and white sneakers, and a white knit hat during the outing, and she wore a black leather jacket, jeans, and black boots.

Justin Bieber, Pattie Mallette
Justin and Pattie outside a church in Los Angeles. (PRJ / BACKGRID)

At one point, Justin walked behind Pattie and they both appeared relaxed and content. She had her hair down and carried a purse that matched her jacket. It’s unclear if anyone else joined them for the service but it’s the first time they’ve been seen out together in public for a while.

Justin Bieber, Pattie Mallette
Justin and Pattie during their recent outing. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Before Justin’s latest outing with his mom, he was seen on an outing with his younger brother, Jaxon, 12, who is the son of his father Jeremy Bieber. The siblings were getting coffee in L.A.’s Larchmont neighborhood and both wore matching black puffer coats. Justin put his hand on Jaxon’s shoulder at one point, showing off their close bond.

When Justin’s not hanging out with just his mom or siblings, he’s hanging with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The lovebirds, who were married in 2018, are often seen at events or on casual outings in L.A. and beyond, and also show off their love on social media whenever they can. They recently posed for cute pics while sitting on a plane together and the “Baby” singer shared them in an Instagram post he captioned with several red heart emojis.

The husband and wife also dressed to impress to enjoy a dinner at Nobu restaurant on Nov. 29. They were joined by Kendall Jenner and showed off PDA by holding hands. Hailey looked incredible in a red dress and Justin went for a more stylish casual look that included a hoodie and jeans.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad