Justin Bieber Places Protective Arm Around Younger Brother Jaxon, 12, During Coffee Run In LA: Photo

Brotherly love! Justin Bieber, 28, took little brother Jaxon, 12, under his wing while out getting coffee together this week. The brothers bundled up for their Tuesday, Nov. 8 visit to LA’s Larchmont neighborhood.

The Believe singer looked like a great big bro while out during the rainy Southern California morning. Justin walked around the cozy area while carrying a cup of coffee and wrapping his arm around his younger sibling. The Canadian crooner could have been offering some choice advice to the younger J. Bieber, who was the spitting image of the pop star in his “Baby” days.

Dressed for the weather, Jaxon wore a warm puffer jacket with shorts, a brown polo, tall socks, and Adidas sneakers. His celebrity bro was a bit wilder with his style, sporting too-long, light-washed, ultra-flared jeans that dragged on the ground as he walked. He continued the look with a grey hoodie and black quilted jacket and gave the look some color with a neon pink beanie. Not concerned about losing a pair of EarPods, the “Peaches” singer let the cords dangle almost all the way out of his pockets.

Jaxon has so much love for Jaxon, who is his half-brother. His parents are Justin’s dad Jeremy Bieber, 47, and Erin Wagner, who were together until 2014. They also have a daughter named Jazmyn Bieber, 14. Meanwhile, Justin’s mom is Pattie Mallette, 47.

Jaxon isn’t the Biebs’ only sibling, in fact, he has several. Dad Jeremy went on to wed Chelsey Rebelo, whose daughter Allie Rebelo became Justin’s stepsister when their parents married in Feb. 2018. The couple welcomed daughter Bay Bieber in August 2018, making Justin a big brother once again.

Justin’s big family has definitely influenced his future plans with wife Hailey Bieber, 25. The singer revealed he wanted a “little tribe” of kiddos during a December 2020 interview on Ellen. There, he told the hostess, “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”