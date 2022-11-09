Justin Bieber Places Protective Arm Around Younger Brother Jaxon, 12, During Coffee Run In LA: Photo

The pop star and his little bro bonded over coffee. They had to bundle up for the rainy day.

By:
November 9, 2022 10:07AM EST
Justin Bieber
View gallery
Jaxon Bieber, left, and Justin Bieber arrivesat the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA
Justin Bieber, Jazmyn Bieber Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin out and about, Los Angeles, America - 23 Apr 2015 Justin Bieber takes little sister Jazmyn Bieber to Duff's Cakemix along with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber made the 2012 MuchMusic Video Awards a family affair by bringing his little half-brother Jaxon with him on the red carpet. The Canadian pop star is one of the performers on the MMVAs. Pictured: Justin Bieber Jaxon Ref: SPL403366 170612 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Jesel/Shutterstock

Brotherly love! Justin Bieber, 28, took little brother Jaxon, 12, under his wing while out getting coffee together this week. The brothers bundled up for their Tuesday, Nov. 8 visit to LA’s Larchmont neighborhood.

Justin Bieber, Jaxon Bieber
Justin Bieber wrapped his arm around brother Jaxon while getting coffee in LA on Tuesday. (Jesel/Shutterstock)

The Believe singer looked like a great big bro while out during the rainy Southern California morning. Justin walked around the cozy area while carrying a cup of coffee and wrapping his arm around his younger sibling. The Canadian crooner could have been offering some choice advice to the younger J. Bieber, who was the spitting image of the pop star in his “Baby” days.

Dressed for the weather, Jaxon wore a warm puffer jacket with shorts, a brown polo, tall socks, and Adidas sneakers. His celebrity bro was a bit wilder with his style, sporting too-long, light-washed, ultra-flared jeans that dragged on the ground as he walked. He continued the look with a grey hoodie and black quilted jacket and gave the look some color with a neon pink beanie. Not concerned about losing a pair of EarPods, the “Peaches” singer let the cords dangle almost all the way out of his pockets.

Jaxon has so much love for Jaxon, who is his half-brother. His parents are Justin’s dad Jeremy Bieber, 47, and Erin Wagner, who were together until 2014. They also have a daughter named Jazmyn Bieber, 14. Meanwhile, Justin’s mom is Pattie Mallette, 47.

Jaxon isn’t the Biebs’ only sibling, in fact, he has several. Dad Jeremy went on to wed Chelsey Rebelo, whose daughter Allie Rebelo became Justin’s stepsister when their parents married in Feb. 2018. The couple welcomed daughter Bay Bieber in August 2018, making Justin a big brother once again.

Justin’s big family has definitely influenced his future plans with wife Hailey Bieber, 25. The singer revealed he wanted a “little tribe” of kiddos during a December 2020 interview on Ellen. There, he told the hostess, “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad