Find Out

Justin Bieber’s Siblings: Facts About His Brother, Sisters & Stepsister

Justin Bieber
Shutterstock
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber pictured riding a motorcycle while filming his next music video in East LA. Justin was filming a video believed to be for a track on JB6 his unnamed and unreleased 6th studio album. The singer spent a few hours at a location near the LA river shooting the scene with crew. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber covers up his arm tattoos filming a music video with a Rocky Balboa vibe while his wife Hailey Bieber hangs out at base camp. Justin was spotted air boxing while jogging down the sidewalk with a film crew dressed similar to that of Rocky Balboa's character. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber is seen for the first time since two women accuse him of sexual assault. 22 Jun 2020 Pictured: Justin Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA683009_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.

Justin Bieber has quite a band of siblings, including a half-brother, two half-sisters and one stepsister! Find out all about the pop icon’s family here!

Justin Bieber adores his big band of siblings! While he is the only child of Jeremy Bieber and Patricia “Pattie” Mallette, he has been blessed with a half-brother, two half-sisters and one stepsister. Jeremy and Pattie never married and soon after they welcomed Justin on March 1, 1994 in London, Ontario, they split. Jeremy would go on to become romantically involved with a woman named Erin Wagner, though they never married as well. After breaking up in 2014 after seven years together, Jeremy and Erin remain co-parenting champs to two beautiful children: daughter Jazmyn Bieber and son Jaxon Bieber. Following his split with Erin, Justin’s dad began dating Chelsey Rebelo, who is the mother of Allie Rebelo, whom she had from a previous relationship, making Allie the stepsister of Justin. They would marry in February 2018 and welcome daughter Bay Bieber in August of that year. Find out all about Justin’s amazing siblings, below!

Jazmyn Bieber

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and sister Jazmyn Bieber in Los Angeles in 2015. (Shutterstock)

Jeremy and Erin welcomed Jazmyn on May 30, 2008, making her the eldest of Justin’s half-siblings. While she has grown up in Ontario, Jasmyn gets the chance to travel around to visit her big superstar brother. Back in 2011, at the ripe old age of 3, Jazmyn even joined Justin on stage to sing his hit song “Baby”! And following in her big bro’s footsteps, the 13-year-old cutie started her own YouTube channel and has already amassed over 200,000 followers!

Jaxon Bieber

Justin Bieber
Jaxon Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Justin Bieber's Younger Years: See Photos Of The Popstar Then & Now

Justin Bieber USA New YorkJustin Bieber Performs On Today Show Concert Series 2009
Justin Bieber Singer Justin Bieber poses for a portrait in West Hollywood, CalifJustin Bieber Portrait, West Hollywood, USA
Justin Bieber Z100 Jingle Ball, New York, America - 11 Dec 2009

Jaxon was welcomed by Jeremy and Erin on November 20, 2009 and has been spoiled by Justin ever since! The pair appear inseparable as Justin even walked with him on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2016! For Jaxon’s most recent birthday, the “Sorry” singer gushed about his little brother on Instagram, writing, “I sit here and look at all of these photos and I’m reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro. I am so proud of you. I can’t believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I’m honored to be your big brother.”

Allie Rebelo

Chelsey welcomed Allie (pictured above, far right) on April 7, 2007. Allie has since been a staple in Justin’s life, with many social media posts dedicated to their tight bond. In 2020, she shared a hilarious TikTok video of the family trying to choreograph a dance. On December 29, Justin shared the sweetest family photo of himself, his wife Hailey Baldwin, Jazmyn and Allie. He captioned the snap, “My favorite girlsss 🥺😍❤️.” In the comments section, Allie wrote back “love you.”

Bay Bieber

The youngest of the Bieber clan, Bay, was born on August 16, 2018. Justin immediately gave her a shout out with a photo of the beautiful baby girl and the caption, “Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER.” Now she is an Instagram star in her own right, as the little cutie already has over 400,000 fans!

 