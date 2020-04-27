Watch
Justin Bieber Carries Adorable Baby Sister, 1, While Showing Off Dance Moves To Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’

The ‘Toosie Slide’ is bringing the whole family together! Justin Bieber proved he can still do Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ even if he’s carrying his baby sister Bay at the same time.

Justin Bieber, 26, is all about TikTok these days. The singer posted his stepsister Allie Rebelo’s TikTok video that features him, Hailey Baldwin, 23, Jazmyn Bieber, 11, Allie, 12, and more doing Drake’s “Toosie Slide.” Justin is holding his little sister, Bay Bieber, 1, through the dance and she doesn’t seem to mind all the ruckus. In the middle of the dance, Justin moonwalks out of the frame.

The “Yummy” singer also did his own “Come Around Me” challenge with Allie and Jazmyn in another TikTok video that he reposted. Justin, dressed in a mustard yellow sweatshirt, goofed off by overexaggerating the movements to the challenge before walking away. Justin is no stranger to TikTok. He’s actively posting videos and currently has over 13 million followers.

Justin and his family are definitely finding creative ways to pass the time while quarantining in Canada. Justin and Hailey have been staying in Justin’s native country to quarantine. However, Justin plans to take a vacation as soon as it’s safe. “I was thinking of going somewhere warm because we’re in Canada right now and it’s freezing,” he told SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA host Symon. “So I was thinking of going to the Bahamas or somewhere warm.”

The year 2020 was supposed to be a big one for Justin. He initially had his Changes tour scheduled to start May 14, but he was forced to cancel the 45-date tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is expected to be rescheduled.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that both Justin and Hailey were “really excited for this tour so having to put it all on hold is obviously a blow.” However, they knew that they had to put everyone’s health first and cancel.