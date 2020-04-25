Justin Bieber Can’t Wait To Go ‘Somewhere Warm’ With Hailey Baldwin When Quarantine Ends

Justin Bieber has revealed his post-quarantine vacation plans with Hailey Baldwin amid the pair’s lockdown in their Canada home.

Justin Bieber proved just how much he loves Instagram Live, when he hopped on another video chat on Friday, April 24. The 26-year-old talked to SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA host Symon, and discussed how he and his wife Hailey Baldwin are holding up while in lockdown together. During the six-minute video, Justin was quick to share his vacation plans once he and Hailey are allowed to leave Canada. “I was thinking of going somewhere warm because we’re in Canada right now and it’s freezing,” he said. “So I was thinking of going to the Bahamas or somewhere warm.”

The Ontario native has been hunkered down with Hailey since March, however all of that free time means Justin has been able to focus on his music! In an Instagram Live on Tuesday, April 21, he let slip that he’s been busy working on some “special” new music. “We are working on something really special now. Be ready,” he said during an impromptu chat with a fan. “Hopefully when this all calms down a little bit we will be able to release some new stuff. And go on tour eventually, so I’m excited for that.”

Justin has been blessing his Beliebers with lots of content in spite of the self-isolation orders. Even though he can’t see his fans in person, the creative Canadian born artist has been randomly taking to his IG live to chat directly with his fans so he can stay connected.

Soooo @officiallysymon snuck away from @TonyFly before their show to hang with @justinbieber on his @Instagram Live! 😂 She found out what he and @haileybieber have been up to while social distancing. 💞 FYI you can stream Hits 1 FREE thru 5/15 https://t.co/OyoWlYd9eI pic.twitter.com/7pBcZQXWkq — SiriusXM Hits 1 (@SiriusXMHits1) April 24, 2020

Justin was supposed to be hitting the road for his Changes Tour— a 45-date stadium and arena tour — on May 14th. This would have been his first live tour in nearly three years. But sadly it had to be postponed because of the COVID19 pandemic.

But, just because his tour has been pushed back doesn’t mean Justin’s love of music is on hold. Not only has been working on new music, he’s also been performing, albeit virtually. On Saturday, April 18, Justin gave his loyal fans the best surprisewhen he joined the #BieberVirtualConcert happening on the social live audio app MixIr.