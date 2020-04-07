Justin Bieber Takes On Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Dance Challenge & Proves He’s Already A Pro

Look out, Drake — Justin Bieber is coming for you with his TikTok moves! The singer took on Drizzy’s ‘Toosie Slide’ in his latest dance video.

Just days after Drake dropped his new song, “Toosie Slide,” (and the dance moves that go along with it), Justin Bieber was inspired to give the dance a try! The singer took to TikTok on April 6 to do the “Toosie Slide,” and proved he can do the dance just as good as Drake. The dance is fairly simple and is a quick follow along with the lyrics to the song, but Justin added some swagger to make his video standout.

The Biebs has been posting a ton of content to social media while quarantined at home with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, during the coronavirus pandemic. The two have shared several PDA-filled photos and videos, while Justin has also posted videos of himself singing and dancing throughout the last several weeks. Meanwhile, Drake broke the Internet with one of his quarantine posts, as he shared photos of his two-and-a-half-year-old son, Adonis, for the very first time.

Several celebrities have been trying out the “Toosie Slide” ever since Drake released the song on April 3. Chance the Rapper also shared a video of himself attempting the moves, which Drake re-posted to his Instagram Story on April 6.

Drake has yet to respond to Justin’s version of the dance, but it’s no secret that these guys love trolling each other. At the end of 2019, Drake publicly poked fun at Justin for not inviting him to a pick-up hockey game in Toronto, and fans went wild over the shade. We can’t wait to see if Drizzy comments on the Biebs’ “Toosie Slide” attempt!