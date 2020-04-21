Watch
Justin Bieber Reveals He’s Working On ‘Really Special’ New Music While Locked Up: ‘Be Ready’ — Watch

Justin Bieber isn’t wasting his time in quarantine. The ‘Yummy’ singer revealed on April 21 that he’s been busy making new music — and it won’t be long before his fans get to hear it.

Justin Bieber, 26, jumped on his Instagram live on Tuesday, April 21, to chat with some lucky fans and during one of his impromptu conversations he let it slip that he’s been busy working on some “special” new music during the COVID19 quarantine.

Broadcasting from his home in Canada, Justin was casually chatting with a fan on IG Live when he stated talking about his music and said: “We are working on something really special now. Be ready. Hopefully when this all calms down a little bit we will be able to release some new stuff.  And go on tour eventually, so I’m excited for that.”

Justin has been blessing his Beliebers with lots of content in spite of the self-isolation orders. Even though he can’t see his fans in person, the creative Canadian born artist has been randomly taking to his IG live to chat directly with his fans so he can stay connected.

Justin was supposed to be hitting the road for his Changes Tour— a 45-date stadium and arena tour — on May 14th. This would have been his first live tour in nearly three years. But sadly it had to be postponed because of the COVID19 pandemic.

But, just because his tour has been pushed back doesn’t mean Justin’s love of music is on hold. Not only has been working on new music, he’s also been performing, albeit virtually. On Saturday, April 18, Justin gave his loyal fans the best surprisewhen he joined the #BieberVirtualConcert happening on the social live audio app MixIr.

Fans were shocked when Justin himself serenaded them with a special surprise performance during the live stream. Justin performed his 2012 hit Believe singing, “As long as you love me/I’ll be your platinum, I’ll be your silver, I’ll be your gold/As long as you lo-lo-love me.”  His vocals were impressive and his true, natural talent very evident.