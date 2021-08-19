Pregnant Ashley Graham Proudly Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In String Bikini – Photo

Ashley Graham looked fabulous when she showed off her growing baby bump in a sexy blue bikini while on vacation.

If there’s one thing for sure about Ashley Graham, 33, it’s that she loves to show off her growing baby bump on social media and we are here for it. The model took to Instagram to post a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a powder blue bikini covered in a cool cloud print. The bikini featured a triangle top with tiny lowrise bottoms and she showed off her belly from all different angles.

Ashley completely coordinated her entire ensemble in a cloud motif. She threw on the HVN by Harley Viera-Newton cloud print triangle bikini top and matching side tie bottoms with a short-sleeve, skintight sheer blue cloud print mesh mini dress, and matching bucket hat. To top her look off, she threw on a pair of Crocs and captioned the slideshow, “got the shoes to match.”

Later that same day, Ashley swapped her blue bikini for a brighter two-piece set. She wore a neon rainbow bikini top with a low-cut scoop neckline paired with the matching side-tie bottoms and a neon green bucket hat. One trend that Ashley has been loving on vacation is body chains and she’s been donning them around her bump.

We love that Ashley has been showing off her pregnancy all over Instagram and it’s so refreshing to see how happy and content she is in her own skin.

Ashley is expecting her second child with her husband, Justin Ervin and the happy couple already share an 18-month-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni together.