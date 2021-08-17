Interview

Alex Rodriguez Insists He’s In A ‘Great Place’ 4 Months After J.Lo: I’m ‘Grateful’ For Our Time Together

New York, NY - Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez arrive to Ulta Beauty for a perfume launch party this evening. J-Lo stuns in an all-white look for her outing. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez wear matching coats while departing their apartment in New YorkPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Alex RodriguezRef: SPL5202353 101220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spotted leaving a meeting in West Hollywood. 28 Oct 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711072_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seen exiting San Vicente Bungalows looking classy after enjoying a romantic dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 13 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Nearly half a year after Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez ended their engagement, the MLB icon says he’s feeling ‘positive’ about his future.

After Alex Rodriguez’s last year – which saw the global pandemic force him and then-fiancée Jennifer Lopez to postpone their wedding, before eventually ending things in April – the former New York Yankees star would have every right to be down in the dumps. Yet, Alex, 46, told Entertainment Tonight that he’s focusing on “all of the positive” in his life, specifically the experiences with J.Lo, 52, and the future with his daughters, Natasha, 16, and 13-year-old Ella. “Whatever happened to me over the last year, I’m so grateful for it,” he told ET’s Kevin Frazier. I’ve had five years of an incredible life and partnership, and also with my daughters, we learned so much.”

“And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’ So I’m in a great place,” added A-Rod. “I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Since A-Rod and J.Lo split, she has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, while Alex has enjoyed the single life. He’s spent time with close friends like Lindsay Shookus – who happens to be one of Ben’s exes – and Melanie Collins. He’s even been spotted partying in Vegas, dancing with a group of people at Omnia on Saturday (Aug. 14). The following day, Alex was seen in New York City, going for a stroll while dressed up. The World Series champ and current ESPN commentator looked sharp in his suit, aviator sunglasses, and coffee cup in his hand.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Romance Timeline – Photos Of The Couple

UNITED STATES - January 20: Jennifer Lopez kisses fiancé Alex Rodriguez after performing during the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Biden Sworn-in as 46th President of the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 20 Jan 2021
Southampton, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Birthday boy Alex Rodriguez and Superstar Jennifer Lopez celebrated his special day with a fancy lunch at the Shinnecock Country Club in Southampton, followed by a round of golf. *Shot on July 27, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

This NYC stroll marked the first time that Alex was seen in public after J.Lo purged her Instagram of signs of their love. Despite the two of them announcing their breakup in April, Jennifer was still following Alex – at least, she was. As of Sunday, the Hustlers star was no longer following the ex-Yankee. And she had removed many of the photos and videos that they’ve taken together. There were still a few A-Rod-related posts still on the account – like a Thanksgiving snap that showed Jennifer, Alex, and their four kids together – but for the most part, she has moved on. And, judging by this ET interview, so has he.