Selena Gomez’s Sister Gracie, 8, Trolls Her Big Sis Over Not Using TikTok Correctly: Watch Adorable Video

After embarrassing her little sister by screwing up a TikTok, Selena Gomez was left pining for the days when Snapchat ruled the social media world.

In a video that any elder millennial will relate to – and should remind Gen Z that the cringe of time comes for everyone eventually – Selena Gomez was feeling her age on Sunday (Aug. 15) after an unsuccessful attempt at a TikTok with her 8-year-old sister, Gracie. “You embarrass me,” Gracie said while looking at Selena, 29, dead in the eyes. From there, fans watched as Selena got frustrated with the app – “I just deleted the wrong TikTok,” she said through gritted teeth – before switching to a more familiar platform. “See, this is where it’s at. Snapchat is where it’s – wait,” says Selena before the screen goes blank. Afterward, Selena – laughing through her tears – repeats herself. “Snapchat is where it’s at.”

“Remember snap chat guys,” Selena captioned the TikTok. The responses were sympathetic. “Selena, don’t make us feel old.” “I feel ya selener.” “Feels like 2016 again.” “POV: you’re back when 2016 and Selene would post daily snaps.” “Okay, but you didn’t have to make us feel old in a matter of seconds.” “You’re the queen of Snapchat.” Others defended Gracie (“How dare you embarrass her Selena”) while others remarked, “Image saying to Selena Gomez you embarrass me. Only Gracie could.”

This hilarious collab – or, an attempt at one – comes less than a month after Selena and Gracie teamed up for a Full House-themed video. Selena, lip-syncing along to Candace Cameron-Bure’s DJ Tanner and Gracie, playing the role of Jodie Sweetin’s Stephanie, recreated a scene from the classic TGIF sitcom. “I’m older, I’m smarter,” Selena lip-synced as Gracie replied, “I’m younger…I’m not falling for that!” It showed the two, despite the two-decade age difference, had a close bond – and it resonated with fans. Roughly a month after posting it, the TikTok had 3.9 likes.

Gracie is the daughter of Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, 45, and her stepdad Brian Teefey, 42. In addition to Gracie, Selena has a half-sister named Victoria, 7, Rick Gomez, and his wife, Sara. In 2017, Selena posted an Instagram – another platform (252m followers) she’s more comfortable with than TikTok (32.6m) – about her sister. “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold, and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”