Selena Gomez Glows Celebrating 29th Birthday At Pool Party With Water Slide, BBQ & More — Photos

Happy Birthday Selena Gomez! The former Disney Channel darling celebrated her big day with a pool party surrounded by a few of her closest friends.

Selena Gomez has celebrated another milestone birthday! The former Disney Channel star turned 29 on July 22, and rang in her big day with a pool party and barbecue attended by her close pals. The singer stunned in a multicolored, floral printed dress, before changing into a gorgeous, shimmering gold gown. Selena was all smiles as she posed in front of a balloon arrangement with her friends Zoe Brinneke, Theresa Marie Mingue, and Paige Reed.

Happy Birthday Selena Gomez 💜 pic.twitter.com/UjwuvPl7OR — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) July 22, 2021

“She had a huge smile on her face,” a source told E! News of Selena’s 29th birthday celebration. “She kept telling her friends how happy and grateful she was for them and was really appreciative. Everyone was having fun jumping in the pool together and going down the huge water slide she rented.” The insider also noted the group sipped on margaritas and rosé. “There were balloons, pool toys and pink and white décor everywhere that said 29, Selena So Fine and HBD Selena.”

Earlier in the day, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer shared an Instagram snap with her adorable pup Daisy, sending a thank you message to her 246 million followers. “Thank you for all of the birthday love already. You guys are the best” she began. I still can’t believe it’s been a year since we launched the Rare Impact Fund. For my birthday this year, I would be so grateful if you’re able to donate to the Rare Impact Fund which helps to provide mental health services to those who need it most.”

The actress opened up further on her website, emphasizing the importance of mental health. “Mental health is personal for me. Figuring out how to manage my own mental health hasn’t always been easy, but it’s something I am constantly working on and I hope I can help others work on, too,” Selena wrote.

“Sometimes, my highs are really high, and my lows can take me out for weeks at a time. When I found out I suffer from mental health issues, in many ways it was a relief because I could better understand what’s going on. I realized that there was a way to get help, and for me, that also meant finding the right treatments.”