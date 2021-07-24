See Pics

Selena Gomez Glows Celebrating 29th Birthday At Pool Party With Water Slide, BBQ & More — Photos

selena
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Selena Gomez shines as she models a new shoe from sportswear giant, Puma. The 28-year-old star showcases the brand's Cali Star. The sneaker / trainer is "designed for those ready to shine brighter than the rest", the company says. Puma ambassador Selena shows them off as she poses alongside a classic Mercedes car. “You have to go after what you want and follow your dreams. Don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd by being you,” she said. The Cali Star features a sleek, streetwise silhouette and clean design details and has a shiny metallic accent on the heel. It will be available from PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on January 28th. Credit - Courtesy of PUMA / MEGA. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Selena Gomez models Puma's Cali Star. Photo credit: Courtesy of PUMA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729362_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Selena Gomez arrives at the 6th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at the Taglyan Complex, in Los Angeles 6th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2020
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez is out in Los Angeles checking out a new office space with friends and the pop star is looking like one badass rocker chic for the occasion. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 4 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Javiles / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Happy Birthday Selena Gomez! The former Disney Channel darling celebrated her big day with a pool party surrounded by a few of her closest friends.

Selena Gomez has celebrated another milestone birthday! The former Disney Channel star turned 29 on July 22, and rang in her big day with a pool party and barbecue attended by her close pals. The singer stunned in a multicolored, floral printed dress, before changing into a gorgeous, shimmering gold gown. Selena was all smiles as she posed in front of a balloon arrangement with her friends Zoe Brinneke, Theresa Marie Mingue, and Paige Reed.

“She had a huge smile on her face,” a source told E! News of Selena’s 29th birthday celebration. “She kept telling her friends how happy and grateful she was for them and was really appreciative. Everyone was having fun jumping in the pool together and going down the huge water slide she rented.” The insider also noted the group sipped on margaritas and rosé. “There were balloons, pool toys and pink and white décor everywhere that said 29, Selena So Fine and HBD Selena.”

Earlier in the day, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer shared an Instagram snap with her adorable pup Daisy, sending a thank you message to her 246 million followers. “Thank you for all of the birthday love already. You guys are the best” she began. I still can’t believe it’s been a year since we launched the Rare Impact Fund. For my birthday this year, I would be so grateful if you’re able to donate to the Rare Impact Fund which helps to provide mental health services to those who need it most.”

selena
Selena Gomez. Image: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: At Worlds End' World film premiere, Anaheim, California, America - 19 May 2007 May 19. 2007 Anaheim, CA Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Film's world premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds End" Selena Gomez Photo: ®BEImages
Selena Gomez 'Surf's Up' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 02 June 2007
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock (5883401j) Selena Gomez The Wizards Of Waverly Place - 2007 Disney Channel USA TV Portrait Tv Classics

The actress opened up further on her website, emphasizing the importance of mental health. “Mental health is personal for me. Figuring out how to manage my own mental health hasn’t always been easy, but it’s something I am constantly working on and I hope I can help others work on, too,” Selena wrote.

“Sometimes, my highs are really high, and my lows can take me out for weeks at a time. When I found out I suffer from mental health issues, in many ways it was a relief because I could better understand what’s going on. I realized that there was a way to get help, and for me, that also meant finding the right treatments.”