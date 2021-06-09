Selena Gomez Reveals How Taylor Swift & Britney Spears Inspired Her On-Stage Style — Watch

Selena Gomez has broken down 15 of her most iconic looks from over the years, revealing how fellow pop stars inspired her fashion sense.

Selena Gomez got very candid when she opened up about some of her most iconic outfits, from her 2007 Disney Channel days, to 2021. The Rare Beauty founder broke down 15 looks in a new Vogue video, released on April 28, and explained how fellow A-list singers Taylor Swift and Britney Spears inspired her style. “To be honest, when I was younger, Taylor inspired me a lot when it came to wardrobe and stage outfits,” Selena revealed, while talking about the bejeweled dress she wore in the 2011 music video for “Love You Like a Love Song”.

She then quipped that “you’re never gonna see me wear that again … I thought it was my time to cross over and become a pop star, whatever that was to me then. It was just really fun. I think that was the first time I tried to be high fashion. And you can laugh at that — because that’s not high fashion.” When it came to her 2016 Revival tour, Selena explained that one of her figure-hugging, bejeweled jumpsuits was inspired by the “Toxic” hitmaker.

“It’s so hard to tour when you’re a female because you have all of this pressure to add multiple looks throughout the show and you want it to pop but you have to make it comfortable for yourself and realistic to dance in or to perform in,” she explained.

“This one, we did for the opening act. I’m not gonna lie, Britney Spears inspired it from ‘Toxic’ so I wanted to find a moment where that could kind of have its place … Do I put it on and try to sing? Sometimes.”

Selena also opened up about her struggles with weight and body image. When she was shown a photo from the 2015 Met Gala, the actress said she wasn’t feeling confident. “I fluctuate a lot with my weight. And I remember this night specifically, I didn’t feel good about my body,” she said. “So what was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body.”

She added, “I think that we came together and built something really beautiful and something that fit me really well. That was one of the moments where I was like, ‘I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore, because I’m not.'”